Rory McIlroy leads the field in India Championship and the LPGA starts its fall Asia swing

European tour

DP WORLD INDIA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: New Delhi.

Course: Delhi GC. Yardage: 6,912. Par: 72.

Prize money: $4 million. Winner's share: $666,667.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2:30-4 a.m. (Golf Channel mobile), 4-7:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-4 a.m. (Golf Channel mobile), 4-7:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 2-4 a.m. (Golf Channel mobile), 4-7 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Tommy Fleetwood.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last week: Grant Forrest won the Spanish Open.

Notes: Rory McIlroy headlines the field as the Masters champion plays three of the final four events on the European tour schedule. ... Patrick Reed, Eugenio Chacarra and McIlroy are Nos. 1-2-3 in the Race to Dubai. Reed is 166 points ahead of Chacarra and 308 points ahead of McIlroy. All three are in the field. ... Reed missed the cut last week in the Spanish Open. ... Three of the four major champions this year — McIlroy, PGA champion Aaron Rai and British Open champion Ryan Fox — are in the field. U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark played in Japan last week. ... Twenty-four players are in the field through national spots, including Subash Tamang of Nepal. ... Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is playing for the fifth time in the last eight weeks on the European tour. ... Anirban Lahiri and Byeong Hun An are among five LIV Golf players in the field. ... This is the first of four consecutive tournaments in Asia to end the season.

Next week: Genesis Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

LPGA Tour

BUICK LPGA SHANGHAI

Site: Shanghai.

Course: Sheshan International GC. Yardage: 6,735. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3.2 million. Winner's share: $480,000.

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jeeno Thitikul.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last tournament: Jeeno Thitikul won the Lotte Championship.

Notes: This starts the four-tournament Asian swing before the LPGA wraps up the season with consecutive tournaments in Florida. ... The 81-player field has 17 Americans, along with 15 players from the China Golf Association. ... Danielle Kang received a sponsor invitation. ... Miyu Yamashita is coming off a victory in the Aramco Korea Championship on the Ladies European Tour. She has won tournaments on three tours this year. ... Jeeno Thitikul won the Lotte Championship in Hawaii two weeks ago. She has won twice in her last three starts on the LPGA Tour and has four victories this year, trailing only Nelly Korda. ... Sheshan International previously hosted the HSBC Champions, one of the World Golf Championships. The closing stretch is a reachable par 4, a par 3 and a par 5 over water. ... Korda, the No. 1 player in women's golf, is taking off the fall Asia swing for the third straight year.

Next week: BMW Ladies Championship.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

PGA Tour Champions

SAS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Cary, North Carolina.

Course: Prestonwood CC. Yardage: 7, 237. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.1 million. Winner's share: $315,000.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Alex Cejka.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Last week: Vaughn Taylor won the Constellation Furyk & Friends.

Notes: This is the final tournament of the regular season. The leading 72 players from the Charles Schwab Cup move on to the first of three postseason events. Fred Couples is at No. 73 but has played only six times this year and is not in the field. ... Vaughn Taylor last week at the Constellation Furyk & Friends became the fifth first-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions this year. ... Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson and Steven Alker are Nos. 1-2-3 in the Schwab Cup and have combined for 15 victories this year. None is in the field this week. ... Alex Cejka, who lost in a playoff last week, became the 14th player to surpass $1 million this year on the PGA Tour Champions. ... Bernhard Langer closed with a 66 last week. It was the 59th time the 69-year-old Langer has shot his age or better on the PGA Tour Champions. ... The SAS Championship has been part of the senior schedule since 2001. ... Michael Block received another sponsor exemption.

Next week: Stifel Charity Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

PGA Tour

Last week: Michael Brennan won the Baycurrent Classic.

Next week: Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

FedEx Cup champion: Scottie Scheffler.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

Korn Ferry Tour

Last week: Austin Hitt won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Next week: End of season.

Points champion: Ross Steelman.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

Other tours

Japan Golf Tour: Japan Open, Tarao CC (West), Shiga, Japan. Defending champion: Naoyuki Kataoka. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Asian Tour: SJM Macao Open, Macau Golf and CC, Macao, China. Television: Thursday-Friday, 1-5 a.m. (Golf Channel mobile); Saturday-Sunday, 12:30-4:30 a.m. (Golf Channel mobile). Previous winner: Dominic Foos. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Hangzhou Open, Hangzhou West Lake GC, Hangzhou, China. Previous winner: Sebastian Garcia. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

PGA Tour Americas: PGA Oceans 4 Tour Championship, PGA Oceans 4, Playa Nueva Romana, Dominican Republic. Previous winner: Jay Card III. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

PGA Tour of Australasia: WA Open, Secret Harbour Golf Links, Secret Harbour, Australia. Defending champion: Oliver Bekker. Online: https://golf.com.au/

Sunshine Tour: Blu Label Unlimited Challenge, Lost City GC, Sun City, South Africa. Defending champion: Hennie du Plessis. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Fujitsu Ladies, Tokyu Seven Hundred Club, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: Ayako Kimura. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Iceberg Golf Seoul Shinmun Open, H1 Club, Icheon, South Korea. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

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