Roseborough scores 24, Towson beats Loyola Maryland 90-60

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Ben Roseborough scored 24 points as Towson beat Loyola Maryland 90-60 on Thursday.

Roseborough shot 10 of 17 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Tigers (2-2). Zion Stanford scored 19 points and added six rebounds and five steals. Jaquan Womack shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, adding six rebounds.

Leo Ricketts led the Greyhounds (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. D’Andre Harrison added 14 points and six rebounds for Loyola Maryland. Troy Cicero finished with six points.

Towson took the lead with 17:36 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Roseborough led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 40-24 at the break. Towson extended its lead to 85-55 during the second half, fueled by a 16-2 scoring run. Stanford scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Up next

Towson plays James Madison at home on Wednesday.

Loyola Maryland visits Virginia on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.