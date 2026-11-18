KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals are trading third baseman Maikel Garcia to the Seattle Mariners for a package that includes right-hander Bryce Miller, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade would not become official until physicals were complete.

The 26-year-old Garcia was a first-time All-Star in 2025, when he batted .286 with 16 home runs and 74 RBIs while playing in 160 games and winning a Gold Glove. The breakout season resulted in the Royals signing Garcia last December to a five-year, $57.5 million contract through the 2030 season, with a club option for 2031.

Garcia struggled with injuries last season, though, beginning with a right hamstring strain in May, an injury to his hand in May that caused him to miss two months and a strained left hamstring in August that sidelined him until mid-September. He wound up playing in just 82 games, hitting .268 with three homers and 38 RBIs.

Royals general manager JJ Picollo said after the season that the club would be aggressive in its pursuit of pitching help this offseason, both in the rotation and the bullpen. The 28-year-old Miller has primarily been a starter, though he did make a relief appearance for the Mariners last season, when he went 4-10 with a 4.17 ERA.

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