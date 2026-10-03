Rushing attack, strong defense, lead Kansas past Middle Tennessee

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dylan Edwards rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns as Kansas trounced Middle Tennessee 55-0 Saturday to snap a two-game losing streak.

Kansas outgained Middle Tennessee 706-136, including 480-55 rushing.

It was the first 100-yard rushing game for Edwards with the Jayhawks, the third of his career.

Quarterback Isaiah Marshall also rushed for more than 100 yards, gaining 110 yards on 11 carries. Marshall was also 13-of-22 passing for 161 yards and a touchdown. Marshall and Edwards sat for much of the second half.

The defense shined for Kansas (2-2), holding Middle Tennessee (2-3) to just seven first downs and 3.2 yards per play.

Edwards opened the second-half scoring with a 12-yard touchdown. Marshall then hit Middle Tennessee transfer Nahzae Cox on a 34-yard touchdown.

After seeing its first drive stalled by a penalty and settling for a field goal, Kansas took a 10-0 lead in the second quarter on an 8-yard touchdown run by Edwards early in the second quarter. It capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive.

Edwards then punched it in from the 5-yard line to give Kansas a 17-0 lead with 4:43 left in the first half. At halftime, Edwards had amassed 89 yards on the ground and an additional 30 in receiving yards.

The Jayhawks took a 20-0 lead into the locker room, having outgained the Blue Raiders 281-50.

The Takeaway

Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders lacked the big play Saturday. Middle Tennessee had just two plays of more than 15 yards.

Kansas: Penalties were the only blemish in a nearly flawless effort for the Jayhawks. Kansas finished with six penalties for 50 yards, all in the first half.

Up next

Middle Tennessee: returns to Conference USA action with a home game against Delaware on Oct. 13.

Kansas: returns to Big 12 play at No. 13 Utah next Saturday.

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