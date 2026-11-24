Russia’s lower house of parliament approved a 2027-2029 state budget Tuesday and separately passed a series of tax increases to fund Moscow’s war in Ukraine .

The budget allocates approximately 17.15 trillion rubles ($208.9 billion) for national defense in 2027, up from the 12.93 trillion rubles ($157.5 billion) in 2026. The amount is also a marked increase from the 13.6 trillion rubles ($165.7 billion) forecast for expenditure in 2027 in last year’s budget.

The government seeks to help cover rising military costs with additional taxes on mining companies and income from citizens’ investments.

Deputies approved the bill with 396 votes in favor and 37 abstentions. It now goes to the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house of parliament, for approval.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has increasingly sought to squeeze tax revenue out of businesses and consumers to support his nearly five-year war in Ukraine, even as the country’s economy increasingly skews toward military spending at the expense of civilian needs.

Russia’s budget deficit has swelled beyond forecast this year because of heavy military spending and sluggish economic growth. The economy has also been strained by sanctions , high interest rates for nonmilitary companies, labor shortages and Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries and export terminals .

Dmitry Kobylkin, head of the parliamentary faction for the ruling United Russia party, hailed the bill as a “victory budget,” writing in a statement that it included spending on national defense and care for veterans and their families, as well as state social support.

Additional funding for veterans' programs was added before the bill’s second reading, Russian state news agency Tass reported. The programs include Time of Heroes, a Kremlin-backed program that seeks to prepare former soldiers for careers in government.

New taxes will hit mining companies and bank interest

Russia has previously implemented broad tax increases that proved unpopular among small businesses. The new hikes, part of the 2027-2029 budget bill, are more selective in scope, including a 20% to 30% windfall profits tax on mining companies that have benefited from rising prices in iron ore, nickel and gold.

Another measure imposes higher rates of 13% to 22% on income from interest, dividends and proceeds from selling property. Such income is currently taxed at 13% for amounts under 2.4 million rubles ($29,800) and 15% above that.

Other proposals taking effect Jan. 1 include a 100-ruble per parcel charge and a 22% value-added tax on online purchases of foreign goods worth less than 200 euros ($219), which are currently tax-exempt.

The changes will allow the Kremlin to raise more revenue from its domestic financial resources as sanctions continue to bar Moscow from international bond markets, foreign banks and investors.

Russia has enough financing to cover its budget deficit in 2027 and probably 2028, Chris Weafer, CEO of consultancy Macro-Advisory Ltd, told the Associated Press in October. “But that is at the expense of raising taxes, of increasing costs for households as well as businesses,” he said.

Weafer said that the Russian budget now prioritizes the military over normal economic development or infrastructure, creating an image of growth only by boosting state-linked defense industries.

On the streets of Moscow, most people linked rising taxes and other economic pressures to Russia’s war in Ukraine .

Homemaker Oksana Savitskaya said she believed the situation would worsen until the end of the “special military operation,” the Kremlin’s preferred term for the invasion.

“It seems to me that the economic instability right now and the rise in taxes is bad for development, for small businesses, for example. It’s bad for the everyday person,” she said.

Retired journalist Boris Khizhnyak said that Russia’s economic situation in the upcoming year would be “complicated.”

“You know that we have a “special military operation” underway, and that first and foremost will bring economic adjustments,” he said.