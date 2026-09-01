Russian barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine's capital region kills at least 11

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched a large aerial assault in and around Ukraine’s capital overnight into Tuesday morning, killing at least 11 people and wounding more than a dozen others, including three children, local authorities said.

Ukraine’s air force said that Russia began the attack at 6 p.m. Monday, using ballistic, cruise and anti-radar missiles, as well as 218 drones and decoys. About a third of the drones were reportedly jet-powered.

The main targets were the Kyiv and Odesa regions, the air force said in a statement on Telegram.

The overnight strikes marked the sixth consecutive day of Russian attacks on Kyiv, following an unprecedented stretch of air raid alerts that began last week.

The warnings continued at a near-constant pace throughout the rest of the week, forming a sustained, multiday barrage that has increasingly involved the use of fast, jet-powered drones. The relentless attacks have subjected Kyiv and its residents to prolonged danger and disruption, with strikes coming during both the nighttime and daytime hours.

The latest attack struck civilian infrastructure and residential buildings in several districts of Kyiv, with eight people killed in the city itself and three others in the surrounding region.

Russian strikes killed seven people in the Darnytskyi district of the capital, authorities said. One person was seriously wounded and hospitalized, the emergency service said. At another site in the district, an explosion wounded two people, including a child.

An eighth person was killed in the Holosiivskyi district, when a nonresidential building was hit and caught fire, the emergency service said in a statement. In the Solomianskyi district, a drone strike hit a residential building, causing damage. Emergency workers rescued a man and freed a woman trapped beneath the rubble.

The other three people who died were in areas of the Kyiv region outside the city, and 12 were wounded. In Boryspil, three cars caught fire.

Emergency crews evacuated 48 people and rescued two from under the rubble. Eight people were injured, including two children. Also in Boryspil, a truck caught fire at an infrastructure facility, damaging the building. Two people were killed and three others injured, the emergency service said. A service station in Boryspil was also damaged, killing one person.

The Odesa region came under a major Russian attack overnight, damaging civilian infrastructure and wounding one person, regional head Oleh Kiper said.

Two residential buildings were damaged, while a fire broke out at a sewing factory. Russian forces also struck the Orlivka international ferry crossing on the border with Romania, he said.

Ukrainian forces said they destroyed or suppressed 199 aerial targets, including five ballistic missiles and 187 drones. Missile and drone strikes were recorded at 28 locations, while debris from intercepted targets fell at another 10 sites, it said.

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