Ryan Blaney wins pole at Phoenix Raceway while NASCAR postseason leader Kyle Larson to start 22nd

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Blaney took the pole at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, putting him in good position to make a move up the standings in NASCAR's postseason.

Blaney — who is trying to win his third straight race in the desert and is currently fifth in the playoff standings — covered the mile tri-oval in 26.250 seconds, edging Team Penske teammate Joey Logano by 0.032 seconds. His No. 12 Ford was the only car to top 137 miles per hour for his lap.

“It's big to start the race up towards the front and try to get some stage points and stuff like that,” Blaney said. “Good pit stall. It's really, really important. Job No. 1 done today, so I'm proud of everybody for doing a good job and taking that first step and then a whole new challenge tomorrow.”

Kyle Larson qualified a disappointing 22nd, calling into question whether he can keep up his stellar run of races that has given him a commanding lead in NASCAR's playoffs.

Larson goes into Sunday's race 49 points ahead of second-place Denny Hamlin with four races remaining.

Chase Briscoe qualified third, Hamlin was fourth and Christopher Bell was fifth in cooler and cloudier conditions than expected. Briscoe has won the past two races in Las Vegas and Charlotte to vault to fourth in the Chase standings.

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