Ryan Browne leads Purdue past Indiana State 44-19 in Boilermakers' season opener

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Ryan Browne threw for a career-high 317 yards and three touchdowns to lead Purdue to a 44-19 victory over Indiana State on Friday night in the Boilermakers' season opener.

Browne, who surpassed his previous record of 311 set last year, completed 23 of 29 passes. The junior had TD passes of 6 yards to Chauncey Magwood, 7 yards to Tra’Mar Harris and 18 yards to Asaad Waseem.

The Boilermakers (1-0) led 16-6 at halftime before scoring 28 unanswered points. Purdue took a 44-6 lead on a 35-yard interception return by Don Saunders with 12 seconds gone in the fourth quarter.

The Sycamores (0-2) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Brady Allen, in relief of Elijah Owens, completed 3 of 5 passes for 117 yards and one touchdown in the fourth quarter. Owens was 9 of 17 for 101 yards.

The takeaway

Indiana State: The Sycamores, winless in eight games against Purdue, fared better than the last two meetings — 56-0 in 2022 and 49-0 in 2024. Indiana State did manage to keep it close in the first half and compile 284 yards.

Purdue: Fame Ijeboi, a transfer from Minnesota, rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown in his Boilermakers debut, It could have been bigger as he had a 63-yard TD run nullified by penalty. The Boilermakers were penalized nine times for 85 yards. Purdue finished with 523 total yards.

First half stalls

The Boilermakers’ offense sputtered inside the opponents’ 25-yard line three times in the opening half and had to settle for field goals. The good news for Purdue is freshman Jacobo Echeverria Lozano made all three from 39, 25 and 23 yards. Spencer Porath transferred from Purdue to Notre Dame after making 15 of 17 field goals last season.

Up next

Indiana State: At Eastern Illinois on Sept. 12.

Purdue: Hosts Wake Forest on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here