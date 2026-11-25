HOUSTON (AP) — Despite their struggles this season, the Houston Texans still have a good shot to reach the playoffs if they finish strong.

Coach DeMeco Ryans isn’t looking that far ahead and insists that his only focus is getting his team ready to play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

“I truly believe that you only focus on what you can control, right,” Ryans said. “And that’s truly the only thing that matters. I know it’s buzzworthy to talk about standings and you guys got this chance, that chance but the only chance we got in any scenario, whatever happens, it involves the Texans winning.”

Houston (4-6) is coming off a 26-3 win over Indianapolis that was perhaps the team’s most complete game of the season. C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes and defensive end Will Anderson Jr. had five tackles, four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and a sack for his first career safety.

The Ravens (4-7) have had a difficult time with Lamar Jackson sidelined and enter Sunday’s contest having lost six games in a row, capped by a 35-33 setback at Carolina last week.

“It’s unfortunate (with) the year that (Jackson) has had with the injuries. But for us as a team and an offense, it’s next man up,” running back Justice Hill said. “Obviously he’s an elite, world-class talent. I don’t think you’ll ever see anybody like him again, and so it’s definitely difficult to replace. But it’s our job to go out there and execute the plan, score points on offense and win games.”

With Jackson and Tyler Huntley both on injured reserve, the Ravens traded for veteran Jacoby Brissett on Nov. 6. He has thrown for at least 275 yards in both of his starts since joining the team but has thrown an interception in both starts as Baltimore has dropped two close games.

Hill said this season has been difficult but that the Ravens' struggles haven’t changed the way they approach each week.

“Regardless of if we had six consecutive wins or six consecutive losses, the process is the same,” he said. “It definitely is unfortunate, but motivation, we’re not lacking any of that. We come to work ready to work every single day and the outcomes are going to shift itself on its own, but we’re going to continue to knock away at it every single day.”

Need to know

Baltimore (4-7) at Houston (4-6).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS.

Latest odds: Texans by 6 1/2.

Against the spread: Ravens 3-8; Texans 4-6.

Last week: Ravens lost to Panthers 35-33; Texans beat Colts 26-3.

Last meeting: Texans beat Ravens 44-10 on Oct. 5, 2025, in Baltimore.

Series record: Ravens lead 13-3.

Matchup to watch

Derrick Henry and Baltimore’s running game vs. Houston’s run defense. The Ravens rank ninth in the NFL by averaging 128.5 yards rushing per game. The Texans are 10th in the NFL by allowing just 96.1 yards rushing a game. Henry is seventh in the NFL with 793 yards rushing. He had two of the three best games of his career against the Texans while playing for the Titans. He ran for a career-high 250 yards in 2021 and piled up 219 in 2022.

Henry has 1,611 yards rushing with 14 TDs in 16 career games against Houston. Coach Jesse Minter said Wednesday that Henry was in the concussion protocol but that he expected him to play Sunday. The Ravens also have Hill, who is averaging 7.5 yards a carry this season.

The Texans are coming off their best performance against the run this season after limiting the Colts to just 38 yards rushing last week.

Stats and stuff

— Houston’s victory last season snapped Baltimore’s six-game winning streak in the series.

— Brissett threw for 276 yards and a touchdown last week. He had 249 yards passing with three TDs in his last game against the Texans last season while with Arizona.

— Anderson, who was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, leads the NFL with 11 1/2 sacks and his 17 tackles for loss rank second.

— Ravens WR Zay Flowers led the team with eight receptions for 97 yards last week. He had five catches for 72 yards in his last game against Houston.

— Stroud ranks sixth in the NFL by averaging 265.6 yards passing per game. He’s tied for fourth in the NFL with 22 TD passes and has thrown just four interceptions.

— Baltimore LB Roquan Smith had nine tackles last week and has had at least eight tackles in five straight games. He had eight tackles and a sack in his last game against the Texans in 2024.

— WR Nico Collins leads the Texans with 536 yards receiving and has had a touchdown catch in three straight games.

— Baltimore LB Trenton Simpson had nine tackles last week and has at least five tackles in nine of his last 10 games. He had 10 tackles and a sack in his last meeting with Houston.

— Texans RB David Montgomery had a season-high 107 yards rushing last week in his return after missing four games with a groin injury.

— Ravens S Kyle Hamilton had eight tackles with a tackle for loss last week. He has had a tackle for loss in five of his last six games.

AP Sports Writer Noah Trister in Owings Mills, Maryland, contributed to this report.

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