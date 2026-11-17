NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore, now in the middle of his second season, is seeing his grace period end as losses, and the unflattering statistics underlying them, pile up.

Increasingly, Moore has been hearing boos in the Superdome and fielding questions about why the Saints (3-6) can't seem to score in the first quarter, can't run the ball consistently and can't seem to stop committing turnovers.

“Obviously, there’s disappointment,” Moore said Monday. "We all feel those emotions.

“I totally understand the frustration,” Moore continued. "We have opportunities ahead of us. ... We’ve got to look at it all and get better.”

While the Saints struggled to score for long stretches of Sunday's last-second, 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers , they showed intermittent signs of competence, rallying to take a 14-10 lead with less than four minutes to go.

But then the Saints were outscored 10-3 during the final few minutes.

Defensively, New Orleans regretted two explosive plays given up during a late Panthers touchdown drive and a 30-yard pass interference penalty that led to Carolina's winning field goal as time expired.

Offensively, the Saints weren't entirely satisfied with their ability to drive for a tying field goal with 41 seconds left in regulation. They had hoped to drive for a go-ahead TD, or at least a shorter field goal with less time on the clock.

When Saints tight end Juwan Johnson emerged Monday from reviewing video of the loss, he noted that there was “some good that you can see” in the Saints' performance.

“We’re almost there, but the thing is, you don’t get wins for being almost” there, Johnson said. “We don't need a superhero. We just need a whole bunch of guys working together.”

What’s working

The Saints have been able to get pressure on quarterbacks, sacking the Panthers' Bryce Young three times. That increased New Orleans' sack total to 26 this season, tied for ninth most in the NFL entering Monday.

What needs help

Difficulty scoring in the first quarter turned into a first-half problem in Week 10. The Saints did not score any points until they tied the game at 7 midway through the third quarter. New Orleans' nine first-quarter points through nine games rank last in the NFL. They've gone scoreless in the first quarter in seven games.

Meanwhile, an intermittent but frustratingly recurrent problem for the Saints has been the disappearance of their running game. Even with running back Travis Etienne coming back from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for five games, the Saints finished with 49 yards rushing on 23 attempts as a team. Etienne carried eight times for just 14 yards. Through Sunday's Week 10 games, the Saints ranked 27th in yards rushing per game — a number that could be seen as unduly flattering when accounting for Tyler Shough's QB scrambles. His 187 yards rushing this season are a team high.

Stock up

Rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson. The first-round draft pick last spring — selected eighth overall — led the Saints with 11 catches for 80 yards in his second NFL game after missing his first seven with a hamstring injury.

Kicker Charlie Smyth. The native of Northern Ireland booted a high-pressure, 55-yard field goal from the right hashmark straight down the middle and with more than enough distance to pull the Saints into a 17-all tie in the final minute.

Stock down

Moore is struggling in the very area he thrived in as offensive coordinator for the 2024 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The offense he designs and calls works best with a reliable running game, but the Saints just haven't been able to establish that — not even after firing running game coordinator T.J. Paganetti two weeks ago and replacing him with Ted Rath. The Saints rank 27th in yards rushing per game (90.1).

Injuries

Veteran linebacker Pete Werner injured his left hamstring in the first half and did not return, but Moore says it is “possible” that Werner plays this weekend. Offensive lineman Asim Richards hurt his knee and will “probably miss a couple weeks,” Moore said. Moore also noted that defensive tackle Christen Miller, the club's second-round draft choice, is expected to return at some point this season from injured reserve.

Moore added that he would have updates Wednesday on center Erik McCoy (biceps) and Taliese Fuaga (knee), who did not play against Carolina.

Key number

26 — Not only the number of games in which Moore has coached for New Orleans, but also the number of games his Saints teams have trailed at some point. New Orleans has come back to win just nine times.

Next steps

The Saints travel to Chicago for the first of two straight on the road this Sunday.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here