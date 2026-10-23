Saints kicker Carlson hopes to be back in time for birth of his fourth child after NFL game in Paris

PARIS (AP) — New Orleans Saints kicker Daniel Carlson touched down in Paris shortly before 8 a.m. on Friday morning. He was still awake enough to take part in a full team practice ahead of Sunday's NFL match against the Pittsburgh Steelers .

He hopes to be back in time to see the birth of his fourth child.

“Actually we haven't had the baby yet,” a smiling Carlson said Friday. “Everything's good, so we're very happy about that. But hopefully get a win and have a baby after that.”

Carlson and his wife are “praying really hard” that he doesn't miss the birth while he's playing in Paris.

“But we had a green light from the doctor and everybody's healthy, so that's the main thing,” he said. “We've been doing really well and my wife's a champ. This is our fourth kid so we've gone through this a couple of times.”

Carlson took time out to thank the team for being supportive.

“Obviously trying to balance the commitment to football with the priority of family as well,” he said. “Just really grateful that the Saints have been so gracious to help me in my personal situation.”

Challenging weather

Very strong winds were swirling in the Paris region on Friday, including in Versailles where the Saints have been training.

It means there could be some tricky conditions for Sunday's game, too, but Carlson is fine playing in a covered stadium or an open one like Stade de France .

“Each game's different. I've been able to play a couple of times here in Europe,” he said. “I'm half-Swedish and I grew up a little bit in Sweden as well, I'm used to the cold and the wind.”

Soccer lover

The 31-year-old Carlson drew laughter when he jokingly described himself as a “failed” soccer player.

But he still loves watching the game.

“I actually went to the World Cup, Sweden against France, when France obviously won,” he said, recalling France's 3-0 win in which star forward Kylian Mbappé scored twice.

Mbappé finds out on Monday whether he has won soccer's prestigious Ballon d'Or award f or the first time. One of his main rivals is Harry Kane, a prolific scorer for World Cup semifinalist England and German giant Bayern Munich.

Kane has spoken widely of his ambition to play in the NFL one day as a kicker and Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little recently offered him a little advice .

Carlson thinks it can happen for Kane and others down the line.

“ Brandon Aubrey with the (Dallas) Cowboys played a little in the MLS (Major League Soccer), so it's somewhat been done,” Carlson said. “I was a failed high school soccer player, basically. Now, however many years later, I'm in year nine of my NFL career.”

France's national stadium is in the suburb of Saint-Denis and is home to France’s soccer team. Midfield great Zinedine Zidane scored twice there when Les Bleus won the World Cup in 1998.

“I always dreamed of playing in soccer stadiums around the world. Now I get to do it in a different way,” Carlson added. “But it's definitely a very similar swing and it's where a lot of us start out. Who knows what the future will hold for kickers around the league.”

A taste of history

French history will be made on Sunday when the NFL kicks off for the first time in France .

Saints linebacker Chris Rumph II sampled some history of his own this week at the lavish Palace of Versailles, the resplendent, golden-doored residence of former French King Louis XIV.

“I love history, being able to look at all the statues, the paintings,” Rumph II said. “The history in that palace is amazing so that was a great opportunity for me.”

France sold its Louisiana territories — named to honor Louis XIV — to the United States in the early 1800s. The fleur-de-lis on the Saints’ helmet, as well as similar ones on the flags of New Orleans and Louisiana, resemble what was the primary emblem of French royalty for centuries.

Team update

Coach Kellen Moore listed veteran guard Cesar Ruiz and defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd as limited after Friday's practice.

Ruiz returned to practice Friday after missing the past two practices with a knee injury. Shepherd was ill and resting, Moore said, without giving further details.

Ruiz left late in the first half against the New York Giants last Sunday in a 34-27 win , with rookie Jeremiah Wright replacing him.

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