NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints can't stop falling behind in games, and they never had a lead in more than half their losses, which can be a problem even for a team playing in the anemic NFC South.

A 21-13 loss at Chicago on Sunday marked the fourth time this season that the Saints (3-7) never led. New Orleans, which has trailed in every game this season, dropped two games behind Carolina (5-5) for the division lead.

The Saints still have seven games left to close the gap, but they appear to be trending in the wrong direction — and the schedule won’t get any easier as they face playoff hopefuls Cincinnati and Green Bay over the next couple of weeks.

In a number of games, the Saints have been able to overcome slow starts well enough look intermittently competitive before either fading in the fourth quarter or falling just short.

Saints players and coaches have talked week after week about how close they are to turning the corner.

“These games come down to a very critical small volume that have a huge impact,” said second-year coach Kellen Moore, who has a 9-18 record. “We weren’t able to make enough of those critical plays. ... It’s just a handful of plays, unfortunately.”

Moore can point to evidence to back that up each time he says it.

In Chicago, special teams issues included a pair of kickoffs going out of bounds, a missed field goal and a player's inability to down a punt he corralled just in front of the end zone without letting his heel touch the goal line for a touchback.

Tyler Shough threw his eighth interception this season. Running back CJ Donaldson lost a fumble.

A holding penalty on cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry negated a second-half sack that would have put Chicago in a long-yardage situation in the shadow of its own end zone.

Rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson's missed blocking assignment contributed to Shough being sacked in the end zone for a safety.

But when the losses keep mounting, harping on those “handful of plays” can sound repetitive.

“It feels that way sometimes,” Shough said, before adding that he nonetheless “felt like we were in it” during the loss to the Bears.

What’s working

The Saints' defensive front is finding ways to make big plays, be it through sacks or otherwise. Through Sunday's games, the Saints ranked sixth in the NFL in sacks per opponent pass attempt (8.92%).

New Orleans sacked Caleb Williams twice, and defensive end Carl Granderson helped produce two turnovers with a tipped pass on an interception and a forced fumble on a running play.

What needs help

The Saints can't overcome their difficulty scoring in the first quarter. New Orleans ranks last in the NFL with nine points in the opening period through 10 games. The Saints have gone scoreless in the first quarter eight times, including against the Bears.

“The first quarter thing is frustrating,” Moore said. “It's something that you take a lot of pride in, getting things going early, and we haven't done a good enough job.

“We've been trying to put a little bit more focus on giving ourselves more flexibility on the opening drive — the ability to play based off the situations a little bit more,” Moore continued. “We've just got to find a way to extend those drives.”

Stock up

Linebacker Danny Stutsman, a 2025 fourth-round draft choice out of Oklahoma, made his first career interception on the pass tipped by Granderson. Stutsman also led the Saints in tackles with nine.

Veteran running back Alvin Kamara scored on a short pass for his team-leading sixth touchdown this season.

“He's done a nice job in the red zone,” Moore said.

Stock down

Kicker Charlie Smyth, days after signing a two-year extension, missed a 47-yard field goal and pulled two kickoffs out of bounds.

Injuries

Tight end Juwan Johnson left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. The Saints will be hoping center Erik McCoy (biceps) and right tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee) can return within the next week or two.

Key number

5 — The number of complete seasons that passed by without the Saints having a running play of more than 32 yards. Travis Etienne's 46-yard run broke the streak and was the longest gain by a Saints running back since Kamara went for 49 yards in 2020.

Next steps

The Saints play at Cincinnati on Sunday before returning to the Superdome — where they are 1-4 this season — to host Green Bay on Dec. 6.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here