Saints placing running back Travis Etienne Jr. on injured reserve

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr., one of the club's top free-agent signings this year, is being placed on injured reserve, coach Kellen Moore announced Thursday.

The move means Etienne, who pulled a hamstring during the third quarter of Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders , will miss a minimum of four games. His earliest possible return would come against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 8.

Against the Raiders, Etienne had a season-high 19 carries for 57 yards when he pulled up lame along the right sideline at the end of a 16-yard run.

The Saints' top remaining running backs are veteran Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller and rookie CJ Donaldson, all of whom are expected to pay Monday night against Atlanta.

Kamara will be entering his third game since coming back from a training camp knee injury.

Miller was a healthy scratch in the Saints' win at Baltimore, in part because Donaldson has thrived in pass blocking. Now Miller, a fourth-year pro out of TCU, could become a central figure in New Orleans' ground game.

“I'm the next man up,” said Miller, who played in just 21 games combined during his first three seasons because of various injuries. “I've got to take my opportunity while I can, put some good stuff on tape.”

Miller, a 2023 third-round draft pick , noted that because his injuries have been largely non-contact pulls and strains, he feels fresh and explosive.

“This is like the perfect opportunity to show people that I'm the player I've always been,” he said.

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