Saleh backs Cam Ward after late pick drops Titans to 0-3 with doubts growing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Another season, another new coach, another 0-3 start for Tennessee .

And now questions are growing about whether Cam Ward is the quarterback the Titans believe he is.

Ward threw his first interception this season at the worst possible time. The Titans had first-and-goal at the New York Giants 7 with 24 seconds left, turning a possible signature comeback win by the quarterback into a 12-7 loss.

Coach Robert Saleh dismissed the idea of sitting Ward to watch veteran Mitchell Trubisky after the latest loss. Saleh made clear Monday that Ward has to be exposed to more of these opportunities to produce when it matters most.

“This team’s going to learn how to win these football games,” Saleh said. “We’re right there. Unfortunately, it’s the NFL, we’re two plays from being 2-1, but we stand here 0-3. And so you are who you are.”

The No. 1 pick overall in the 2025 draft had to learn a new offensive with yet another coordinator in Brian Daboll going into his second season. Ward now is just 3-17 as a starter.

Ward ranks 25th among qualifying quarterbacks with 504 yards passing, is tied with Baker Mayfield and Caleb Williams with two touchdown passes and ranks 21st with a 80.9 passer rating. That's better than four qualifying quarterbacks, including Daniel Jones with the Colts and Bo Nix of Denver.

Protection has improved with Ward sacked only five times through three games after 55 as a rookie.

“It’s unfortunate that one of his critical mistakes came on the last play of the game,” Saleh said.

What’s working

The defense. The Titans rank 11th in the NFL, allowing 315.3 yards per game and ninth in points allowed with opponents averaging 19.7 points a game. That's with the Titans on the field more than any other defense with Tennessee last in time of possession.

What needs help

The offense. The Titans have failed to gain more than 96 yards in any first half this season. Worse, they've been held to 55 and 54 yards by halftime of two games. Against the Giants, the 54 total yards for the first half was the franchise's worst since managing 54 on Nov. 28, 2010, against Houston.

Against the Giants, the Titans went three-and-out on their first five drives. They managed only one first down for their fewest in a half since the first half of a Dec. 28, 2008, game against Indianapolis. Only Miami and New England are scoring fewer points (12) per game than Tennessee (12.3).

Saleh called it an “abysmal” first half with the Titans and yes, needing Ward to throw better passes.

“Obviously dropped balls have kind of hindered us in the beginning of the games in all three of our games,” Saleh said. “I feel like we’re just, from an efficiency standpoint, not where we need to be.”

Stock up

Jeffery Simmons. The All-Pro defensive tackle had 10 tackles with two for losses and a sack and playing 63 of the 64 defensive snaps against the Giants. Simmons had seven tackles by halftime for a career best for any single half, and the seven also were the most by a defensive tackle in the league this season.

Asked if how Simmons ranks among the linemen he has coached, Saleh said the Titans tackle is just “nuts.”

“His stat numbers look like something out of Madden,” Saleh said.

Stock down

WR Calvin Ridley. The veteran who took a pay cut to stick around was targeted once in the latest loss without a catch. Ridley has two catches for 35 yards through three games, and seven Titans have more receptions than the veteran.

Injuries

The Titans are running tests on right guard Fernando Carmona Jr.'s ankle. Saleh said Carmona's replacement Jackson Slater is being evaluated for a “pretty significant” foot injury, though Slater finished the game.

Key number

19-52. The Titans' record since their most recent winning season in 2021 as the AFC's No. 1 seed. Or 6-31 since firing Mike Vrabel after the 2023 season.

Next steps

The Titans finish a two-game road swing by visiting Baltimore (2-1), then home to host Houston (0-3) before a trip to Indianapolis (1-2).

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