Saleh bets big on Cam Ward: 'This kid’s not going to fail' as Titans open vs Jets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Robert Saleh came to Tennessee believing in Cam Ward, and watching him up close has only made his new coach an even bigger believer in the Titans quarterback.

“He’s much deeper than you would think for a young hotshot quarterback,” Saleh said. “This kid’s not going to fail. Obviously, I put my job on that one, but he’s not going to fail. He’s special.”

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft gets to start proving that Sunday when Ward starts his second NFL season with the Titans hosting the New York Jets.

Tennessee has done everything possible to set the quarterback up for success even with Ward working with his second different head coach, third if counting the Titans' interim coach. Saleh hired former NFL head coach Brian Daboll as his offensive coordinator with Shea Tierney as quarterbacks coach.

Such changes can undermine a young quarterback's growth. Ward sees the Titans' latest makeover as being only good for him.

“They've allowed me to be myself from upstairs, downstairs,” Ward said of Titans' front office management to the new coaching staff. “The new system that we're in is more of my style. Coach Dabes has a big part of that."

Ward will join Marcus Mariota as the only quarterbacks in franchise history to start the opener in each of their first two NFL seasons. Ward started every game as a rookie with Tennessee going 3-14 in a season that featured Brian Callahan being fired and Mike McCoy taking over in October.

As a rookie, Ward threw for 3,169 yards and 15 touchdowns, and he was at his best over the final nine games where he had 10 of those TD passes with only one interception. He tied Geno Smith, now with the Jets, as the NFL's most-sacked quarterbacks with 55 apiece in 2025.

Daboll came to Tennessee to work with Ward , a quarterback he studied closely before the 2025 draft. His New York Giants picked third and went with defensive end Abdul Carter after Ward was off the board.

“He’s a good student to teach,” Daboll said of Ward.

The quarterback has enjoyed working with Daboll, a coordinator who works to call plays Ward is comfortable with and wants to run. Ward called Daboll a great offensive mind and play-caller who's also fun to be around.

“Not a lot of coaches would give a young quarterback the input that he gives me in his offense, and so for me that's all I need,” Ward said.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn knows Ward will be a challenge with his ability to make all the throws from different arm angles.

“I think that’s pretty impressive by him,” Glenn said. “He clearly has an understanding of the offense. You see the RPOs he’s running, you see the no huddle that he’s running, so you can tell that him and Daboll are in lockstep.”

The Titans not only brought in Daboll and Tierney to work with Ward, they tried to fix the offensive line by signing veteran center Austin Schlottmann with rookie Fernando Carmona Jr. earning the starting right guard job. They signed wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and drafted receiver Carnell Tate at No. 4 as well.

How quickly the Titans end a skid of four straight losing seasons rests heavily on Ward’s development. A sign of just how highly regarded Ward is came Wednesday with the quarterback among only three captains for this season alongside All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and long snapper Morgan Cox.

Ward believes he's ready, feeling more comfortable with what the Titans want to do on offense earlier in the game week than during his rookie season. He's excited to show what basically a new team can do starting Sunday.

“I think I am way more intelligent in terms of the NFL game,” Ward said. “I think playing on time is a big factor in us being successful on offense, so I think the more I can do that, it’s going to put myself and the offense in a better situation.”

Linebacker has chance to clear concussion protocol

Saleh said LB Cedric Gray , recovering from a UTV accident over the weekend, has a chance to clear the NFL concussion protocol before Sunday. Gray did not practice Wednesday. Saleh said Gray was apologetic and frustrated with himself, and the coach is happy the accident wasn't worse.

“You always try your best to keep the main thing the main thing and try to help educate them. But they’re still kids,” Saleh said.

AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak contributed to this report from Florham Park, New Jersey.

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