RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold jogged onto the practice field with his helmet on Monday as Seattle held an extra practice coming off its bye week .

Coach Mike Macdonald said last week that if Darnold made it through practice this week, he would start Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

So far, so good for Darnold.

“See how Wednesday goes,” Macdonald said. “Nothing official yet, but that’s the plan right now.”

During the portion of practice open to the media, Darnold participated in stretching and was all smiles as he warmed up alongside wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

“Everything was positive,” Macdonald said. “Took a ton of reps, but it wasn’t a full speed.”

The Seahawks (6-4) did not issue an injury report Monday because it was an extra practice. More will be known about Darnold's practice status on Wednesday.

Darnold has been sidelined since suffering a quadriceps injury and a cracked rib in Seattle’s 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on Nov. 2.

Backup Drew Lock started the last two games, winning both while completing 73% of his passes for 415 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He did lose two fumbles.

Lock was nursing injuries heading into the bye week.

“I think a well-deserved chance for him to feel better, and that’s going to help us moving forward,” Macdonald said.

Sunday’s game carries significant playoff implications for Seattle, particularly with two other 6-4 teams — the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams — meeting on Wednesday night.

The Seahawks have two upcoming games against the NFC West rival Rams.

Other injury updates

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams and left tackle Charles Cross were also seen stretching during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

“We haven’t ruled anybody out yet or anybody in,” Macdonald said. “So we’ll wait till Wednesday really to give you a firm update on probably all the folks that you’re curious about.”

Left guard Quenton Nelson, right guard Anthony Bradford and right tackle Abraham Lucas were not seen on the practice field.

Roster notes

The Seahawks signed cornerback Trevon Diggs and offensive tackle Bobby Hart to the 53-man roster on Monday.

They placed running back George Holani (knee) on injured reserve. Seattle had another roster spot available after waiving rookie defensive tackle Deven Eastern last week.

The Seahawks also signed quarterback Adrian Martinez and running back Jacob De Jesus to the practice squad.

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