TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Keltner kicked a 35-yard field goal in overtime, Quinton Hammonds intercepted Jake Fette's first pass of the ensuing drive and Oklahoma State rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat Arizona State 30-27 on Saturday night.

The Sun Devils (6-5, 4-4 Big 12) dominated the first half, leading 24-7 at halftime behind the freshman Fette and a stifling defense.

Drew Mestemaker and Caleb Hawkins brought the Cowboys (7-4, 5-3) back.

Questionable after last week's right shoulder injury against No. 11 Texas Tech, Mestemaker revved up the nation's most productive offense, leading Oklahoma State on three straight scoring drives.

Keltner kicked a 25-yard field goal and Hawkins scored on runs of 9 and 7 yards to tie the game at 24-all early in the fourth quarter.

Keltner kicked a tying 43-yard field goal with 1:11 left in regulation and hit a 35-yarder to open overtime. Hammonds ended overtime quickly with a one-handed interception of a trick play before racing off in celebration.

Mestemaker, the FBS passing leader, finished with 294 yards for his 26th straight game of throwing for at least 200 yards, the longest active streak in the FBS.

Fette threw for 232 yards, hitting Reed Harris 11 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Mestemaker's shoulder looked just fine on Oklahoma State's quick-hitting opening drive capped by William Mason's 13-yard touchdown run.

Mestemaker spent the rest of the first half under pressure or limited to throws underneath. He threw an interception in the second quarter when Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes ripped the ball away from Terrence Lewis at ASU's 17-yard line.

Fette was sharp in his fourth start — until the final play.

The freshman hit Harris on a 1-yard TD pass and Fette kept it himself in the second quarter, scoring on a 1-yard run to cap a 10-play drive that included two converted fourth downs.

Fette found Harris again for a 60-yard touchdown on a ball Oklahoma State safety LaDainian Fields — the FBS interceptions leader — tipped into the ASU receiver's hands. Fette capped the half with a quick-hitting drive that set up Smith's 51-yard field, putting the Sun Devils up 24-7 at halftime.

The takeaway

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys needed a while to get their offense going. Mestemaker made sure it happened, leading them to a bounce back win after being blown out by Texas Tech last week.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils started great, sputtered and had a chance to win. They fell short on Fette’s lone turnover of the game at an inopportune moment.

Up next

Oklahoma State hosts Kansas next Saturday.

Arizona State plays at No. 19 Arizona next Saturday.

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