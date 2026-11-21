CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sam Lewis scored 20 points and Thijs De Ridder added 18 as No. 4 Virginia remained undefeated with a 103-61 victory over Loyola Maryland on Friday night.

Johann Grunloh had 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds for the Cavaliers (7-0). Chance Mallory finished with 10 points and six assists on a night when none of those four starters were still on the floor with six minutes to play.

UVA, off to its best start since the 2022-23 season, dominated the Greyhounds (1-5) on the glass, holding a 41-27 rebounding advantage and turning 17 offensive boards into 24 points. Virginia broke 90 points for the fourth time this season.

Loyola Maryland got 15 points from Abdullah Amzil and 13 from Leo Ricketts. The Greyhounds hit 10 shots from 3-point range but committed 18 turnovers that led to 22 points for the Cavaliers.

NO. 10 ILLINOIS 114, E. ILLINOIS 52

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Ethan Brown scored 26 points and Illinois set a Big Ten record for 3-pointers with 23 in a win over Eastern Illinois.

Brown made his first seven 3-point attempts and finished 7 of 11 from long distance. Tomislav Ivisic added 22 points for the Fighting Illini (5-1), and Stefan Vaaks had 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Zavier Zens scored 17.

Illinois went 23 for 46 from beyond the arc on a night when its Final Four banner from last season was raised to the rafters at State Farm Center.

The previous Big Ten record for 3s was 21, set by Wisconsin last season and tied by Purdue earlier Friday.

NO. 14 TENNESSEE 78, COASTAL CAROLINA 51

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — DeWayne Brown II had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead Tennessee to a victory over Coastal Carolina.

Leading 41-29 at halftime, the Volunteers (5-0) started second half with an 11-2 run that put the game out of reach. Brown had the first five of those points. Juke Harris had 17 points and Miles Rubin collected 9 rebounds.

The Chanticleers (2-4), who shot 25.7% (19 of 74) for the game, were led by Trey Perry with 12 points.

Tennessee went on a 14-2 run in the closing minutes of the first half to go into intermission with a 41-29 lead. Brown had 10 points and six rebounds to lead the Vols. Terrence Hill Jr. had five assists. Coastal Carolina shot 47% in the first 10 minutes but finished at 30.3 (10 of 33).

NO. 15 VANDERBILT 82, UCF 74

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Tanner had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Vanderbilt overcame terrible outside shooting to beat UCF.

Chandler Bing added 19 points for the Commodores (6-0), who concluded their six-game homestand with a shaky offensive performance. Vanderbilt went 2 of 21 (10%) from 3-point range but outrebounded the Knights 49-33 and finished 34 for 46 (74%) at the foul line.

UCF took 20 free throws and made 18 (90%).

Dior Johnson scored 30 points on 8-of-23 shooting for the Knights (4-2), who dropped their second consecutive game. He went 11 of 12 at the foul line.

Arturo Dean added 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals.

Ace Glass and Sebastian Williams-Adams each scored 10 for Vanderbilt. Berke Büyüktuncel had 13 rebounds and three blocks.

NO. 17 MIAMI 106, MANHATTAN 54

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Shelton Henderson scored a season-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Miami beat Manhattan.

Nick Dorn made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 points, while freshman Caleb Gaskins added 14 points for the Hurricanes (5-1), who had six players finish in double figures. Acaden Lewis scored 13 points, Somto Cyril had 11 points and eight rebounds and Dante Allen finished with 10 points.

It was the Hurricanes’ fifth consecutive win of 35 points or more and their first 100-point performance since a 105-67 win over North Florida on Dec 21, 2025.

The Hurricanes shot 38 of 70 from the field and had a 26-4 advantage on points off turnovers. They also scored 28 fast-break points.

Malik Reneau, Miami’s leading scorer last season, sat out his second straight because of an upper-body injury.

NO. 20 ARKANSAS 92, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY 48

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 28 points and Billy Richmond III added 18 as Arkansas defeated Mississippi Valley State.

Wilkinson shot 8 of 16 from 3-point range, tying for seventh place in school history for 3-pointers made. He made four of the five baskets in the second half as Arkansas (4-2) stretched its lead from 16 points to 25 in the first four minutes.

Richmond’s 18 points came on 7-for-9 shooting. He added three steals.

The Razorbacks went on a 19-3 run midway through the first half to open a 20-point lead with 7:41 left. The Delta Devils went scoreless from 10:26 to 4:17, missing eight straight field goals and committing three turnovers as Arkansas seized control.

The Razorbacks shot 17 for 32 and carried a 43-25 lead into the break. Seven of Arkansas’ 17 field goals were 3-pointers and eight were dunks. The Razorbacks finished with 13 dunks and 15 3s among their 35 field goals.