Schlittler takes over big league ERA lead, Yanks beat Mets 2-0 to close in on postseason berth

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Schlittler took over the major league ERA lead, combining on a three-hitter that helped the New York Yankees close in on a record 61st postseason berth with a 2-0 win over the Mets on Sunday,

Schlittler (14-6) allowed one hit over six innings, his 21st start this year allowing one run or none. The only other pitcher 25 or younger with more in the last 110 years was the Los Angeles Angels' Dean Chance with 22 in 1964, according to Major League Baseball.

Schlittler's 1.945 ERA dropped below the 1.952 of Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski. Schlitter struck out eight and walked two as Toronto went 0 for 11 against his fastball.

Ben Rice led off his his 38th home run for the Yankees and Austin Wells ended an 0-for-20 slide with a third-inning homer into the right field second deck off Christian Scott (4-5).

Aaron Judge struck out three times and is 3 for 17 since returning Tuesday from a broken rib.

The Yankees (86-63), who lead the AL wild-card race and trail Tampa Bay by four games in the AL East, took two of three in the weekend Subway Series. They were in position to clinch their ninth postseason berth in 10 seasons depending on other team's results Sunday.

Schlittler (14-6) pitched 4 2/3 hitless innings before Brett Baty doubled off the right field wall on his 73rd pitch. Schlitter finished his 94-pitch outing by taking an 111.5 mph comebacker by Bo Bichette off the back of his right hamstring that deflected to Wells. Schlittler walked off the field and went directly to the clubhouse.

The right-hander struck out Francisco Lindor twice on fastballs, including a high fastball for a swinging strikeout in the sixth. He also fanned Juan Soto on a check swing with a 98 mph fastball and the slugger stood with both hands on his hips.

Brent Headrick (76th appearance), Paul Blackburn and David Bednar (34th save in 37 chances) finished the Yankees' 14th shutout. Each team had three hits.

A day after hitting six homers, the Mets were blanked for the 14th time. They are 22-14 since the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Up Next

Mets RHP Jonah Tong (2-1, 4.80 ERA) opposes Baltimore RHP Brandon Young (9-4, 3.71) Monday in Pete Alonso’s return to Queens.

Yankees RHP Will Warren (10-6, 4.05) faces RHP Dean Kremer (3-5, 5.65) in the opener of a three-game series Monday in Minnesota.

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