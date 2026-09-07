Scoreless through 9 innings, Arizona plates 5 in the 10th, holds on to beat Kansas City 5-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Arizona's Lars Nootbaar had a pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning then the Diamondbacks followed with four more runs and held on for a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals Monday.

The Diamondbacks plated four two-out runs in the 10th, including two on a single by Geraldo Perdomo, one on a single by Gabriel Moreno and one on a single by Nolan Arenado.

The Royals had the tying run at the plate with no outs in the bottom of the inning. Salvador Perez hit a bases-clearing double to draw the Royals to within 5-4, but the tying run was stranded at third.

The win gave the Diamondbacks a one-game lead over San Diego for the third National League wild card spot, pending the outcome of the Padres' game against the Washington Nationals later Monday.

Justin Martinez (2-0) earned the win for the Diamondbacks while Dennis Santana earned his third save. Craig Kimbrell (1-4) took the loss.

Neither starter factored in the decision. Arizona opener Derek Law pitched just two innings, while Kansas City's Noah Cameron pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Since July 24, Cameron has allowed 11 runs in 59 2/3 innings (1.66 ERA) on 29 hits (0.77 WHIP) with 53 strikeouts.

It took until the bottom of the fifth inning for a runner from either team to reach third base. John Rave stroked a one-out double and he moved to third on a single by Matthew Lugo. With two outs, Carter Jensen walked, loading the bases. But Bobby Witt Jr.'s drive to right-center was caught by Tim Tawa.

Up next

The Diamondbacks and Royals will play the second game of a three-game series. Arizona hasn't announced a starter, while RHP Michael Wacha (9-8, 3.36 ERA) will pitch for Kansas City.