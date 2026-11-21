DETROIT (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 29 points, including a layup with 14 seconds left, and the Toronto Raptors ended their six-game losing streak with a 105-102 win over the Detroit Pistons in an NBA Cup game on Friday night.

Toronto, which led by as many as 14, got the ball after a Detroit turnover with the score tied at 99. Barnes missed a driving layup, but Jakob Poeltl tipped it in to put the Raptors up 101-99 with 27.1 seconds to play.

Cade Cunningham answered with a 3-pointer to give Detroit a one-point lead with 19.8 seconds left, but Barnes hit the layup and then picked off Cunningham's pass.

After Immanuel Quickley made two free throws to make it 105-102, the Raptors fouled Cunningham with 2.2 seconds left. He missed the first free throw, forcing him to miss the second. He grabbed the rebound and got the ball to Kevin Huerter, but his 3-pointer went off the rim as time expired.

Allen Graves added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto. Quickley had 18 points and 11 assists.

Cunningham had 23 points for Detroit and Huerter scored 20.

Barnes and Graves combined for 24 points in the first half on 11-of-12 shooting. Graves hit two 3-pointers, while Barnes went 7 for 7. Cunningham had 15 points and five assists for Detroit, but they missed 10 of 14 3-point attempts.

The Raptors led 54-48 at the half and expanded the margin to 12 midway through the third. Detroit, though, got 13 points from reserves Javonte Green and Isaiah Joe to stay close.

Toronto led 77-72 going into the fourth quarter, and Jamison Battle hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Raptors an 87-80 lead with 7:03 left.

Up next

Raptors: Host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

Pistons: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

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