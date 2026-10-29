Seahawks' dominant defense faces challenge in Bears QB Caleb Williams and NFL's top rushing offense

Now it's Chicago's turn to face Seattle's “Dark Side.”

The Seahawks defense shut down the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs for a 20-3 victory last weekend. On Monday night, the team's confident defense faces another challenge in the Chicago Bears, led by quarterback Caleb Williams and the NFL's top rushing offense.

“We can play. We go out there and our goal is to shut you down. We can shut the lights out,” Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV said.

Williams has thrown for 300-plus yards in back-to-back games in his return from a hamstring injury. He threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 30-24 victory over the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks had no trouble with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for just 165 yards and an interception. It was the first time the Chiefs failed to score a touchdown in Mahomes' time with the team.

Overall, the Chiefs managed just 213 yards and former Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III gained a season-low 36 yards rushing on 14 carries. It was the third game this season that the Seahawks held an opponent to less than 225 total yards.

“This is us. This is the ‘Dark Side.’ This is what we do,” defensive tackle Byron Murphy II said.

Seattle's defense, a big reason for the team's success last season when the Seahawks won the Super Bowl, leads the NFL this year in allowing 233.9 yards per game.

The group also ranks atop the league in allowing just 144.4 yards passing per game, and opponents are averaging just 17.9 points, fourth-best in the league.

While there have been questions about Seattle's offensive production, especially given the Seahawks had lost two straight going into the game against the Chiefs, the defense has been steady, for the most part.

“You’re always honing in on what you do and how you do it throughout the year, on what your team’s calling card and identity is going to be, and I think that is the process that we are going through,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said.

Chicago bolstered its own defense by acquiring Jeffery Simmons in a trade with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. The All-Pro defensive tackle could make his Bears debut against the Seahawks.

Need to know

Chicago Bears (5-2) at the Seattle Seahawks (4-3).

Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ABC

Latest odds: Seahawks by 3.

Against the spread: Bears 5-2-0. Seahawks 3-4-0.

Last week: The Bears beat the Patriots 30-24; the Seahawks beat the Chiefs 20-3.

Last meeting: The Seahawks beat the Bears 6-3 on Dec. 26, 2024, in Chicago.

Series record: Seahawks lead 12-8.

Matchup to watch

The Seahawks have not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 36 consecutive games, the longest current streak in the NFL. Chicago, meanwhile, leads the NFL with an average of 154.3 rushing yards a game. Bears running back D’Andre Swift has rushed for 628 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Stats and stuff

— Seattle WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba has six games this season with at least 100 yards receiving. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year leads the league with an average of 123.9 yards receiving per game and eight touchdowns.

— Chicago's defense is allowing opponents just a 26% conversion rate on third down. It has allowed opponents to convert on fourth down just twice in nine attempts. The Bears' D is allowing just 9.7 second-half points.

— Bears defensive end Montez Sweat returns after completing a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy. Sweat apologized to his teammates for what happened, but declined to go into details about what caused his positive PED test.

— Chicago tight end Cole Kmet is out for the season after injuring his right knee late in the game against the Patriots. Kmet had 10 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in seven games, but also played a key blocking role.

— Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet could make his season debut against the Bears after returning to practice two weeks ago from a torn ACL in January. Rookie running back Jadarian Price also could return from the injured reserve list after being sidelined by a chest injury.

— The Seahawks acquired All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts this week in exchange for a third-round draft pick next year and a fifth-round pick in 2028.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here