RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Seattle Seahawks after their bye week. They face the NFL’s eighth-toughest remaining schedule based on opponents' winning percentage.

The good news for Seattle (6-4) is that the Los Angeles Rams (6-4), who are tied with the Seahawks in the NFC West, and the Green Bay Packers (6-4), who held the NFC’s seventh playoff seed entering this weekend, face even tougher remaining schedules.

Seattle returns with a game at NFC West-leading San Francisco (8-1).

Questions have emerged in recent days about who will start at quarterback, but Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has made it clear there is only one answer: Sam Darnold.

Darnold has missed the last two games because of quadriceps and rib injuries sustained in Week 8 against Chicago. Macdonald is optimistic his quarterback will return to practice after the bye.

“I think the best way to put it right now is we’re optimistic that he’s going to be able to get a full week’s worth of reps next week and play the game,” Macdonald said. “But you’re a week out and we’re projecting that, so there’s some things that we need to get over hurdle-wise. He wouldn’t be able to (practice) right now, so you’re assuming that it’s going to be able to progress to that point.”

Darnold has completed 60% of his passes with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. Last season, his completion rate was 67% with 25 touchdowns and 14 picks as he led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl title.

Lock has helped Seattle go 4-0 in his appearances this season, completing 73% of his passes with seven touchdowns, no interceptions and a 125.6 passer rating.

“It’s great that our starter goes down and really nobody blinks an eye, and guys have Drew’s back, and we go play great team football and go win,” Macdonald said. “But Drew’s played tremendous while he’s been in there.”

Lock has embraced his role as Darnold's understudy.

“That’s the life of a backup,” Lock said. “We don’t want to be out there. That’s what’s best for the team. Our star needs to stay healthy, and I love Sam.”

The Seahawks have started slowly in their last three games, although they still managed to beat Arizona and Las Vegas behind their strong defense and intermittent stretches of solid offensive production.

It’s a trend Macdonald wants to address during the bye week.

“For me, our focus is how we can become more decisive to start games in all three phases to be able to put some leads together earlier in games,” Macdonald said. “I’m happy with the resolve of our team, the problem-solving, coaches and players. The mental toughness that it takes to work through some of those deficits to find solutions and move forward and find ways to win.”

Establishing a more consistent running game could help. Zach Charbonnet has rushed for 171 yards on 34 carries over the last two games, while rookie Jadarian Price has 60 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries over the same stretch.

Seattle is 5-2 this season when rushing for more than 100 yards.

“Definitely feel like there is more room to grow, which is exciting,” Macdonald said. “If you are running for over 100 or whatever we did, I think we could be better, that is a good place to be in.”

Even with injuries to offensive linemen Charles Cross, Quenton Nelson and Abraham Lucas, Lock has been sacked only three times over the last two games.

“I’ve been impressed with their mentality and their attitude on a daily basis and it sets the tone for our team and for how we practice every day,” Macdonald said of the offensive line.

Seattle’s defense has recorded nine sacks over the last two games and could get Leonard Williams back after the bye. The Seahawks’ next two opponents, San Francisco and Dallas, combined for 86 points Sunday, presenting a significant challenge.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njiba has been excellent all season, as has Seattle's defense. Macdonald wants to see more consistency from the rest of his squad.

“The consistency of being able to stack plays, to stay on the attack in all three phases is where we’ve fallen short,” Macdonald said. “How you attribute why and when that happens, there’s various reasons and those are the things that we’re spending a lot of time here trying to figure out how we can make that more consistent and closer to how we want to play.”

After facing the 49ers, Seattle’s remaining schedule includes Dallas (4-6), the New York Giants (5-3-1), Philadelphia (2-7), Carolina (4-5) and the Rams (6-4) twice.

The Seahawks remain firmly in the NFC playoff race, but their 2-3 conference record could become an obstacle in potential tiebreakers. With seven NFC games remaining, Seattle has plenty of opportunity to improve that mark.

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