RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks' Dark Side defense gave up 32 points to the San Francisco 49ers when the NFC West rivals met earlier this season.

Now the Seahawks (6-4) are set to face a 49ers offense that has remained productive despite some different names in prominent roles.

The Niners (9-1) traded for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, who has given their offense a boost with eight catches for 98 yards over the last two games.

“He’s been doing it at a high level,” Seahawks safety Julian Love said. “Some of his stats are crazy. Just for his career, it’s a special career. Now you have Evans and you have Allen, but two guys who’ve been doing it at a high level for a while, and so it presents a challenge.”

Allen is playing alongside another veteran in Mike Evans, who had 113 yards receiving and a touchdown in San Francisco's win at Seattle on Oct. 11. Evans has since missed time with Achilles tendinitis but returned last weekend when the Niners beat the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, making six catches for 109 yards and a TD.

The question for the Seahawks is who will be throwing the ball to Evans and Allen when they visit the Niners on Sunday. Brock Purdy is day to day with an ankle injury, and if he can't go, Mac Jones would get the start.

“Mac Jones, a heck of a quarterback, and has his own style in his own right, but we’ll have an understanding about that,” Seahawks coach Macdonald said. “It might adjust some of the things we do, might not.”

Running back Christian McCaffrey remains a focal point of San Francisco’s offense, recording 31 touches for 285 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns over the last two games.

“I think overall the offense still goes through Purdy and McCaffrey, so I feel like we stop the run and affect the quarterback,” defensive lineman Leonard Williams said. “I think that’s the main thing that we got to focus on.”

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has also contributed to the running game, with 105 yards rushing and two touchdowns (one receiving) over the last two weeks, including a 70-yard run. Tight end George Kittle has contributed 108 yards receiving and two touchdowns over the last two games.

The 49ers have scored 81 points over the last two weeks.

“They’re on fire,” defensive lineman Jarran Reed said. “We got to come out ready to play. We all know what’s at stake, man. It’s going to be a big game.”

Seahawks shuffle their offensive line

Macdonald announced before practice Wednesday that left guard Quenton Nelson (knee) and right tackle Abraham Lucas (ankle) will not play against the 49ers.

Left tackle Charles Cross will return to the starting lineup after recovering from a high ankle sprain. Josh Jones, who filled in for Cross during his absence, will move to right tackle with Lucas sidelined.

“I think Josh is doing a great job coming in and playing at a high level,” Cross said. “But man, I’m ready to play football.”

Macdonald said he is “hopeful” that Nelson will be available next week against Dallas.

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