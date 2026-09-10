Seahawks pick off Drake Maye 3 times to beat Patriots 13-10 in Super Bowl rematch

SEATTLE (AP) — Backup quarterback Drew Lock led two late scoring drives and the Seattle Seahawks intercepted Drake Maye three times in the fourth quarter to overcome an early injury to starter Sam Darnold and beat the New England Patriots 13-10 on Wednesday night in a Super Bowl rematch.

The Seahawks were held to just a field goal through three quarters as Lock and the offense struggled to move the ball after Darnold injured his hip on the opening drive.

But the costly interceptions by last season's MVP runner-up turned the tide and made sure that the banner-raising night would end in happy fashion for the boisterous home crowd.

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