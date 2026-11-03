Seahawks' running game struggles in 34-17 home loss to the Bears

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks returned two key pieces in their backfield and had a new big name on the offensive line. It wasn’t enough to spark their struggling running game in a 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

“We have to watch the film,” tailback Zach Charbonnet said. “But we’ve got to get a lot better. And quick.”

Charbonnet made the start in the backfield, making his first appearance since he tore his ACL last January. First-round rookie Jadarian Price saw his first action since Week 3 after dealing with a rib injury that put him on injured reserve, entering for a play on Seattle’s second drive and getting his first carry on its third.

The duo ran behind a line that was without Charles Cross — who suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of last week’s win over the Chiefs — but added Quenton Nelson after picking the eight-time Pro Bowler up in a trade with Indianapolis on Tuesday.

But as a unit, the Seahawks couldn’t get much going, finishing with 81 yards rushing. Price led the way with 29 yards on 10 carries, while Charbonnet added 23 on six. Excluding quarterback Sam Darnold's 20 rushing yards — 14 of which came on one scramble late in the fourth quarter — Seattle averaged 3.59 yards per carry.

The rough outing brings the Seahawks down to 109.6 rushing yards per game through eight weeks. And its effects went beyond just the rushing numbers; Seattle went 1 for 11 on third down thanks in large part to the fact that it averaged 10.3 yards to go, the fourth-most of any team this season.

“We’ve got to improve very quickly in the run game,” guard Grey Zabel said. “Got to get back to running the ball, take the pressure off our quarterback and wide receivers and our play-caller. Got to be able to move the line of scrimmage.”

Charbonnet took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage of the night 5 yards upfield, eliciting a roar from the crowd at Lumen Field for his return.

“It’s just a blessing to get back on the field,” he said.

But the Seahawks wouldn’t have another rush by a tailback go that long until the third quarter, when George Holani went for 9 yards on a third-and-18 draw. By the end of the night, the crowd was booing the run game, specifically back-to-back handoffs to Price that combined to get 3 yards with the clock ticking under seven minutes and the hosts trailing by 10.

Nelson’s arrival, combined with Cross’ injury, moved pieces all along the line. With Nelson taking his normal spot at left guard — learning the Seattle playbook and acclimating to the offense in less than a week — Zabel flipped sides to right guard. Josh Jones subbed in at left tackle.

“I think there were flashes,” Zabel said. “But at the end of the day, moving pieces or not, you’ve got to go out and perform and do the best you can. Today wasn’t good enough.”

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