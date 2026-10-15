Sean McVay faces former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for first time when Rams host Cardinals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The game between the Rams and Cardinals on Sunday is about more than the latest matchup pitting Sean McVay against one of his former offensive assistants — in this instance, Arizona’s first-year coach, Mike LaFleur .

The Rams (2-3) are trying to get on track after an erratic start to the season, while the Cardinals (1-4) are seeking to recapture the success of their surprising season-opening visit to SoFi Stadium, when they knocked off the building’s other tenant, the Chargers. In short, there is a lot more for both sides to worry about rather than friendships and returning to one’s former place of employment.

“As much as I love Sean, I haven’t really thought of him too much,” LaFleur said. “I’m sure he’s kind of feeling the same way about me right now.”

McVay downplayed the familiarity LaFleur has with Los Angeles’ systems and personnel after spending the previous three seasons as the Rams’ offensive coordinator. Asked if he has to be cognizant about using certain tactical tools such as snap counts or hand signals this week, McVay cautioned there are limits to those considerations.

“There’s, like, everybody around the league is (somebody) that’s been in this building before now, so we try to be mindful of it,” McVay said. “You’re aware of a couple things, but I think you want to be careful to chase a ghost because it is still a player’s game.”

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford agreed with that line of thinking, even while taking into account LaFleur’s contributions to his MVP season last year.

“I think he’s a fantastic coach, you know, have a great relationship with him, and I know that he knows a lot of what we do,” Stafford said. “We still got to go out there and execute it. You know, we got to go out there and play. They got to go out and execute their game plan this week.

“Obviously, with only one year removed, there’s things you sit there and you could stay up all night and go, ‘Oh, does he think this or think that?’ You just go play the game.”

And even if LaFleur does have the knowledge to shut down the most productive offense in football — the Rams are averaging 424.4 yards per game — whether he has the personnel to make it happen is a different matter. The Cardinals have allowed at least 31 points in every outing during their four-game losing streak and rank last in the NFL in scoring defense (32.4 points).

“I love Mike, and it’s about the Rams versus the Cardinals, and we’re going to try to get after him as good as we can this week,” McVay said.

Need to know

Arizona (1-4) at Los Angeles Rams (2-3).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, Fox.

Latest odds: Rams by 12 1/2.

Against the spread: Cardinals 2-3; Rams 2-3.

Last week: Cardinals lost to the Lions 45-21; Rams lost to the Bills 37-34 in OT.

Last meeting: Rams beat the Cardinals 37-20 on Jan. 4, 2026, in Inglewood, California.

Series record: Rams lead 55-41-2.

Matchup to watch

Rams LT David Quessenberry vs. the Cardinals’ pass rush. Alaric Jackson was suspended one game for punching Bills LB Bradley Chubb after the Rams’ loss on Monday night, putting the 36-year-old Quessenberry in the starting lineup this week for the first time in an NFL game since Jan. 7, 2024 for the Vikings. Arizona’s feeble defensive front has struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks, and S Budda Baker (2 1/2) is the only Cardinal with more than one sack through five games.

Stats and stuff

— Stafford completed 40 of 54 passes (74.1%) for 383 yards and three touchdowns against the Bills. It was Stafford’s 17th career game with at least 50 attempts, but his first time with a completion percentage of at least 70% when throwing the ball that much.

— Los Angeles has won five straight home games against Arizona and nine of 10 meetings at the LA Memorial Coliseum or SoFi Stadium since McVay became coach.

— The Rams have scored two touchdowns on explosive plays of 15 yards or longer. They do not have a touchdown run longer than 7 yards.

— The Rams have allowed 30 or more points in seven of their past 14 games dating back to last season, including the playoffs, and are 2-5 in those contests.

— Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett has thrown at least one TD pass in all 17 games he’s started for the team, which is the second-longest active streak behind Detroit’s Jared Goff (26). Brissett has a 2-15 record in those games.

— The Cardinals have lost eight straight against NFC West opponents, dating to 2024.

— Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love has 245 yards rushing yards this season, which leads all rookies. Love also has 281 yards from scrimmage, which ranks second among rookies.

— Arizona’s defense has given up 37 points per game over its current four-game skid.

AP Sports Writer David Brandt in Tempe, Arizona, contributed to this report.

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