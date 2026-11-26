JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers battled high water, darkness and slippery, narrow terrain Thursday searching for 13 more miners believed trapped by flooding in an illegal gold mine where 13 bodies were recovered earlier.

The miners were digging for grains of gold late Monday when heavy rain caused the Ciseureuh River to overflow into a mine shaft in the Bogor regency of West Java province. Several people managed to escape from one section of the excavation before floodwaters filled the shaft, estimated to be about 100 meters (330 feet) deep, in a mountainous area south of the capital, Jakarta.

Authorities said they were not immediately notified because the miners were operating illegally, and local miners and residents initially tried to pump water from the site themselves before the situation became unmanageable.

Police first received reports of trapped miners about 16 hours after the flooding occurred, and nearby state-owned mining company PT Antam forwarded a formal report to the Jakarta Search and Rescue Agency shortly after midnight Wednesday, triggering a full-scale rescue operation.

The search and rescue team used submersible water pumps to suck water from the hole and tried to close off openings where groundwater seeped in.

Thursday’s search operation involving 325 personnel focused on two adjacent mine shafts, using rope-access techniques to reach victims, said Jakarta Search and Rescue Agency chief Desiana Kartika Bahari.

The flooded shaft was near facilities operated by PT Antam’s Pongkor gold mining unit, but the company said the incident was unrelated to its operations.

Informal mining is common in Indonesia, where thousands work in dangerous conditions. Miners face risks including landslides, flooding and tunnel collapses , while gold processing often involves toxic mercury and cyanide with little protective equipment.