Seattle's winning streak is over after turnovers by both a rookie and a veteran

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jadarian Price fumbled early in the first quarter, then didn't have another carry until the second half.

If Seattle coach Mike Macdonald was trying to send a message about the importance of ball security, he'll have even more evidence now. The Seahawks ended the game with three turnovers, all of which led to Washington touchdowns in the Commanders' 33-31 victory Sunday.

“As a team, if we turn the ball over, it's not good business,” Macdonald said.

Seattle had won 12 straight, including the playoffs, going back to November. But the Seahawks never led in this one. Price's fumble gave Washington the ball at the Seattle 21, and the Commanders took advantage for a 7-0 lead.

The rookie from Notre Dame also lost a fumble the previous week against Arizona.

“Decided to calm it down and bring him back after the half,” Macdonald said. “He's going to be fine. He's going to figure it out.”

Washington wasn't done with takeaways. A deflected pass fell into the arms of rookie linebacker Sonny Styles in the third quarter, giving the Commanders the ball at the Seattle 43. They scored a touchdown with that short field as well, taking a 24-10 lead.

And when the Seahawks were trying to overcome a late three-point deficit, Sam Darnold's pass over the middle was picked off by Kain Medrano and returned 50 yards for a TD with 3:57 to play.

“Bad decision,” Darnold said. “The end did a good job of not letting me escape to the outside. Had to make a quick decision, and should have dirted it at his feet.”

Darnold threw for 379 yards in his return from a glute injury. The Seahawks gained 437 yards, and they had a 28-17 edge in first downs. But the running game wasn't much of a factor — even when he did play, Price had only 15 yards on five carries — and Seattle gave the Commanders too much help.

“Too many turnovers, didn’t execute enough in the red zone,” Darnold said. “I feel like we just got to be better.”

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