Things to watch this week in the Southeastern Conference:

Game of the week

LSU (6-4, 3-4 SEC) at No. 9 Tennessee (8-2, 5-2, No. 9 CFP), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Tennessee has designs on making the SEC title game and the playoff. LSU has nothing to lose after a 22-21 loss to Texas knocked the Tigers out of the playoff picture and that puts Lane Kiffin in the role of spoiler even more than he already is for a Volunteers fan base that hates how he bailed after a year on the Tennessee sideline in 2009.

LSU is a 1-point favorite on the road behind its fifth-ranked total defense and all-or-nothing quarterback Sam Leavitt. Which Vols quarterback will go up against the daunting Tigers' pass rush was in question between Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre.

Either way, the Tennessee offense has run through running back DeSean Bishop, who leads the SEC with 1,163 rushing yards and has the second-most rushing touchdowns with 13 this season. A good running game would help the Vols, since LSU is No. 1 nationally in sacks this season.

Leavitt better be ready, too. Tennessee has the 12th-ranked total defense and is second in sacks.

The undercard

No. 1 Georgia (9-1, 7-1, No. 1 CFP) at South Carolina (6-4, 4-4, No. 21 CFP), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

The outlook of this game for the Gamecocks largely relies on quarterback LaNorris Sellers ’ availability. The dual-threat quarterback missed Week 11 with an ankle injury, and his status against the Bulldogs was in limbo at midweek. In South Carolina's 34-6 loss to Arkansas , backup Cutter Woods threw three interceptions — one of which was a pick-6.

It's the only matchup of the week featuring two SEC teams ranked by the CFP committee, though South Carolina would need a miracle or two to happen involving teams ranked in front of them to have legitimate hopes. Georgia is a 16.5-point favorite on the road.

Impact players

— Jelani McDonald: The Texas safety was the AP player of the week after grabbing three interceptions and tying for a team high with 11 tackles in the 22-21 win at LSU.

— Isaiah Satenga III: The Oklahoma standout's 75-yard punt return for a touchdown helped Oklahoma in a 24-17 defeat of Ole Miss.

— Joker Johnson: The Razorbacks defensive back notched two interceptions, including a pick-six, in Arkansas' 34-6 win against South Carolina. He also had a forced fumble and a team-high eight tackles.

A look at the numbers

Nine SEC teams made the latest CFP rankings, and four are currently in position to make the playoff: No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama, No. 5 Texas and No. 9 Tennessee. ... LSU and Georgia rank first and second in the SEC in total offense and total defense ... Alabama has a conference-high 13 interceptions and five pick-6s. The Crimson Tide's five defensive touchdowns are tied for first nationally. ... Missouri's Jamal Roberts' 125.9 all-purpose yards per game ranks first in the conference and 14th nationally. Tennessee's DeSean Bishop is 16th nationally with 122.9 yards per game.

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