Second-ranked Ducks kick off the season at home against Boise State

Boise State at No. 2 Oregon, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

Boise State (2025)

Overall offense: 424 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 244.9 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 179.1 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 29.9 points per game (46th)

Overall defense: 337.6 yards allowed per game (39th)

Passing: 175.6 yards allowed per game (15th)

Rushing: 162.1 yards allowed per game (86th)

Scoring: 24.1 points allowed per game (61st)

Oregon (2025)

Overall offense: 452.2 yards per game (16th)

Passing: 253.6 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 198.6 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 36.9 points per game (11th)

Overall defense: 273.7 yards allowed per game (7th)

Passing: 157.9. yards allowed per game (4th)

Rushing: 115.7 yards allowed per game (24th)

Scoring: 17.9 points allowed per game (12th)

Team leaders

Boise State (2025)

Passing: Maddux Madsen, 2,334 yards, 18 TDs, 9 INTs, 58.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Riley, 1,125 yards on 195 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Latrell Caples, 617 yards on 51 receptions, 3 TDs

Oregon (2025)

Passing: Dante Moore, 3,565 yards, 30 TDs, 10 INTs, 71.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Noah Whittington, 829 yards on 129 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Malik Benson, 719 yards on 43 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Boise State fell to Washington in the LA Bowl, 38-10.

Oregon fell to Indiana in the CFP semifinals 56-22.

Next game

Boise State hosts Memphis and Oregon visits Oklahoma State on Sept. 12.

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