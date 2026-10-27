Sengun has 29 points as Rockets stay unbeaten with 120-110 win over Hawks

HOUSTON (AP) — Alperen Sengun had 29 points, nine assists and nine rebounds and the Houston Rockets remained unbeaten with a 120-110 win over the Atlanta Hawks Monday night.

The Rockets are 4-0 this season and Monday was their second consecutive win over the Hawks after they got a 121-114 win in Atlanta on Saturday night.

A 7-0 run by the Hawks, capped by a 3 from Nickeil Alexander-Walker cut the lead to 95-93 early in the fourth.

Houston got hot after that, using a 14-0 spurt, with 3s from Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason, to make it 109-93 with less than seven minutes to go.

Jalen Johnson gave the Hawks their first points in 3 ½ minutes on a dunk after that, but the Rockets went on an 8-0 run to push their advantage to 117-95 with under five minutes left.

Johnson led the Hawks with 21 points and CJ McCollum had 20.

Kevin Durant added 22 points for the Rockets and Jabari Smith Jr. scored 16 points, had five assists and led the team with 12 rebounds.

Atlanta took a 1-pont lead after a basket by Aaron Wiggins midway through the third quarter.

Houston scored the next nine points, with five from Sengun, to make it 85-76 about two minutes later.

The Rockets were without both Marcus Smart (forearm strain) and Steven Adams (strained leg muscle) for a second straight game. Coach Ime Udoka said Smart could return in the next game, but that Adams would be out at least another week.

Up next

Atlanta: Hosts Miami on Wednesday night.

Houston: At Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

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