NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky is off to the worst start of a career that will almost certainly land him in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Toronto Maple Leafs teammate Kirill Marchenko does not worry about his fellow Russian's struggles in their day-to-day interactions.

“I just say, ‘Good morning, Sergei,’ and he says, ‘Good morning, Marchy,’" he said. "I said, ‘How are you doing?’ He said: ‘I’m good. How about you?’ ‘I’m good too.’ And like, ‘Let’s go and do breakfast together.’'

Breakfast has not been the problem for the goaltender affectionately known as “Bob.” His performance has been.

Bobrovsky has lost 11 of the 14 games he has played in with an .874 save percentage that ranks third worst in the NHL among those with at least 10 starts. His 3.65 goals-against average is the sixth highest in the league.

“I’ve got full faith in Bob,” coach Jim Hiller said after an energetic practice Wednesday following a day off in New York and a victory at the Islanders Monday night that ended his team's losing streak at nine games.

"It’s Bob. He’s an outstanding goaltender. There’s been a lot made of it, but that’s not coming from us internally at all, so we’re ready for him to get in there and play. That’s the bottom line.”

The Maple Leafs recalled Artur Akhtyamov from the minors, but coach Jim Hiller said Bobrovsky is set to start Saturday at Pittsburgh after Anthony Stolarz plays Friday at Boston. The Bruins game will be Stolarz's sixth time in net in their past seven.

“Stolie’s played well, so we ride Stolie here just a little bit,” Hiller said. “The schedule’s worked out for that.”

Committing to Bobrovsky is not working out great for Toronto, which signed him to a three-year contract worth $21 million. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner and Stanley Cup champion turned 38 in September and also had a sub-.870 save percentage last season with Florida.

The Panthers opted not to bring Bobrovsky back, bidding farewell to one of their most important players on back-to-back title runs. Leafs players insist they are not concerned about him.

“Everybody respect him so much, and everybody knows he knows what he needs to do, and he (has) big experience,” Marchenko said. “He will figure out. We just support him, but he is totally fine. He does his workouts, like all stuff, and ready to go.”

Bobrovsky was requested by reporters and not made available Wednesday. Other players were instead asked how they help him through this.

“Just like you would anybody,” forward Colton Sissons said. 'We don’t really have anybody on different pedestals that you can’t approach, and no matter how long you played in this league, when you struggle, sometimes you just need a friend to talk with. And Bob does his thing and he’s such a true pro."

Kirill Marchenko is set to return

Marchenko is expected to play in Boston after missing the past 12 games with what is believed to be a left knee injury.

“I feel healthy,” he said. “I’m healthy and ready to go.”

Marchenko had 14 points in 14 games before getting hurt. He skated with Nick Paul and captain Auston Matthews at practice.

“A huge addition,” said Gavin McKenna, the No. 1 pick who scored the game-winning goal Monday night. “We felt it when he wasn’t in the lineup. He’s one of those guys who’s super fun energy to be around, and obviously on the ice you see what he does. He’s a great player. Yeah, we’re looking forward to getting him back.”

Sissons is also expected to be back after missing the past seven games. Toronto lost six of them.

“You just want to be a part of the solution,” Sissons said. “When you’re on the sidelines, it’s tough — frustrating and you want to help kind of dig your way out of it.”

Gavin McKenna got benched after scoring

McKenna did not get back on the ice for a single shift after putting the Leafs ahead with 11:05 left at the Islanders.

“When you score, you obviously want to get back out there,” McKenna said. "But in a game like that, where I thought I played pretty well — at the end of the day, I was OK with that. I was happy with my game and the team getting the win. I think you want to be out there, but at the end of the day, it’s OK.”

Hiller has benched McKenna several times through the first 26 games of the season.

“I want him to take away the fact that we won the game and that he was a really important part of it," Toronto's first-year coach said. “We talked on the bench during the game. He was ready to roll. We could’ve used him again if things changed a little bit. But it just turned out that he didn’t get back out there.”

McKenna said Hiller told him he'd play if there was another offensive zone faceoff. There was not.

“I think he knows that I want to be in those chances and stuff like that,” McKenna said. "We’ve had conversations about it. That day’ll come at some point. Just got to keep building that trust with him and keep doing the little things right and then I think when that day comes, hopefully I can do whatever I can do to make sure that I say in those situations.”

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