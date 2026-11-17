Seven Russian figure skaters have been withdrawn from a Grand Prix event in Finland this week after the Finnish government barred Russian athletes from entering the country, the Russian Figure Skating Federation said Tuesday.

The skaters, who include Olympic pairs medalists Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov, appear to be the first Russian athletes blocked from competing under a new wave of border restrictions across Nordic countries.

The Russian Figure Skating Federation said its team “will not be able to participate” in the Finlandia Trophy on Friday and Saturday and that the International Skating Union was calling up reserves from other countries. It added it was “extremely disappointed in the politicized decision of Finland in relation to our athletes.”

The Finlandia Trophy is a key qualifier for the Grand Prix Finals, the first major best-on-best competition of the season. Missing a Grand Prix assignment is likely to make it impossible for the skaters to qualify.

The other Russians affected included the former European champion pair of Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii, pairs team Ekaterina Chikmareva and Matvei Ianchenkov and the men's singles skater Evgeni Semenenko.

The Finnish Border Guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the Russian skaters had attempted to enter the country.

The skaters were due to compete as “neutral athletes” without Russian national symbols because of ISU restrictions imposed during the war in Ukraine .

The ISU did not immediately comment Tuesday, though it did warn last week there could be a “consequential impact” on Finland's hosting of the figure skating world championships in March when Finland first announced it would bar Russian athletes.

Russians are expected to be among the top medal contenders at that event, the highlight of the figure skating season.

Norway and Sweden have announced similar measures affecting Russian athletes. The restrictions follow a backlash in Nordic nations after Russia was reinstated in the ice hockey world championships by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

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