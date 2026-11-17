The Super Bowl title drought club might be shrinking come Valentine's Day.

Several NFL teams that have never lifted a Lombardi Trophy are positioned to make a run at their first Super Bowl title, much like the Milwaukee Brewers recently left the ranks of Major League Baseball teams that hadn't won a World Series championship — and celebrated by doing the Lambeau Leap at a Packers game.

The Brew Crew's dominance of Tampa Bay in five games left four MLB teams that have never won it all — the Rays, Padres, Rockies and Mariners, with Seattle being the only team that hasn't reached a World Series.

There are a dozen NFL teams that haven't won the Super Bowl, including four that have never reached the big game: Cleveland , Detroit , Houston and Jacksonville .

Three of those teams are off to good starts — the Jaguars (7-2), Lions (7-2) and Browns (6-4). So are the Buffalo Bills (8-1) — who famously lost four consecutive Super Bowls in the 1990s — and Cincinnati Bengals (7-2), two other teams that have never had a Super Bowl victory parade.

A snapshot of the NFC playoff picture shows the Lions atop the ultra-competitive NFC North and the Minnesota Vikings — losers of four early Super Bowls — in fifth place with the same 7-2 record. The Carolina Panthers lead the middling NFC South at 4-5.

The Super Bowl is on Feb. 14 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Although no teams have been officially eliminated from playoff contention yet, five teams all but certainly will have to wait for another year to break free from the Super Bowl wannabe's list: the Texans (3-6), Atlanta Falcons (3-7), Arizona Cardinals (3-7), Tennessee Titans (1-8) and Los Angeles Chargers (1-8).

Is this finally the Bills' year?

The Bills' only loss was 29-26 to New England in Week 4. Josh Allen is having another MVP-type season and a defense that surrendered 30 or more points to four teams early on has allowed just 9.3 points per game since their early bye in Week 7.

After hosting the Dolphins next Sunday, the Bills face a tough five-game stretch featuring home games against the Chiefs and Bears and road games at Green Bay and Denver along with a trip to New England that appears a lot less daunting with Drake Maye injured.

Are the Jaguars the class of the conference?

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars have been on a heater since the bye week last year, which followed a humiliating 35-7 loss to the Rams in Week 7. Since then, they've gone 16-4, and their losses have been by seven and three points to Houston, seven points to Denver and three points to Buffalo in the playoffs.

The schedule favors the Jaguars, who face five teams with losing records at the moment, including their last four: Houston, Dallas, Washington, Indianapolis.

Can Joe Burrow carry the Bengals?

After back-to-back losses to Pittsburgh and Jacksonville, the Bengals have won five straight, bullying their way back into the playoff picture after an extended stay on the outside looking in.

They've averaged 36.2 points during their winning streak and their remaining schedule features just two teams — Cleveland and Kansas City — with winning records.

Can home cooking help Cleveland?

First-year head coach Todd Monken has led the Browns to their first 4-0 start at home since 1963. After a bye this weekend, they play three in a row at home, against the Raiders, Bengals and Falcons.

That means they'll have a 42-day stretch without a road game by the time they visit the Giants on Dec. 20, their only game left aside from Cincinnati twice against an opponent with a winning record.

Did the Lions' hopes fade in Germany?

The downer of Detroit's big win in Munich was star Aiden Hutchinson injuring his right knee while celebrating a sack of Drake Maye in the Lions' 35-10 rout of New England on Sunday.

The Lions have a brutal upcoming schedule with two games against Chicago and trips to Minnesota and Green Bay to go with a home game against the Giants. Only three of their remaining games are against teams with losing records.

Does Cousins' return make Vikings legit contender?

The Vikings looked like frauds in a 23-6 loss to Buffalo with Carson Wentz under center two weeks ago. Enter Kirk Cousins via a trade with Las Vegas for a third-rounder and voila, Minnesota is magic again as evidenced by its 30-10 clobbering of Jordan Love and the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Now for the hard part: they play the 49ers in Mexico City on Sunday and only three of their remaining opponents have losing records. The good news: they get Carolina, Detroit and Chicago at home down the stretch.

Can the Panthers thrive outside the dreadful NFC South?

Carolina's 4-5 record would be good for last place in three other divisions but fortunately for the Panthers they reside in the awful NFC South, where they're the cream of a bad crop.

Half of their eight remaining games are against winning teams and the opponents that aren't above .500 include banged-up Baltimore and all three of the Panthers' division foes. Win the division crown and they'll host a playoff game against a team with a better record, renewing another round of debate about seeding the playoffs.

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