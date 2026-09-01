Shane Bieber savors Cleveland homecoming, his first visit since Guardians traded him to Toronto

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber's homecoming at Progressive Field gave him all the warm and fuzzy feelings he had hoped. It was perfect — except for one thing.

He didn't get to pitch.

“I was definitely looking forward to that,” Bieber said Tuesday. "But it will happen. I trust it will happen at the right time.”

Bieber, who won the AL Cy Young while pitching for Cleveland in 2020, made his first trip back to face the Guardians since the club traded him to Toronto last season. The 31-year-old said it felt “odd” walking up the steps into the visitor's dugout and he was certain that watching the game from the other side would be different.

But Bieber, who's currently on the injured list with an elbow issue, was savoring the chance to catch up with former teammates, coaches and others. He spent nearly an hour on the field holding court behind the batting cage, sharing hugs, laughs and long embraces with friends he considers family.

“It’s a great place to come back to," Bieber said. "It’s odd thinking that it’s only been a year and it’s odd to thinking that it’s already been a year. But I’m happy to be back. It’s been awesome. A lot of great memories and the support from 2018 to 2025 was very special and that I cherish.

"It’s something that I’ve been looking forward to for a very long time.”

He had also been looking forward to getting back on the same mound where he was selected the All-Star Game MVP in 2019. But after shutting down Tampa on Aug. 20, Bieber was placed on the IL with elbow inflammation.

It has been a familiar theme over the past few years for Bieber, who went 62-32 in 134 starts for Cleveland. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024. With his free agency pending, the Guardians traded him to the Jays last season for pitching prospect Khal Stephen.

Bieber said memories of his time with the Guardians came flooding back.

“There’s too many,” he said when asked if one stood out. "Any playoff game. Any playoff push. The draw throughout the summer. The drum beat. The special crowds. The All-Star Game here in 2019 is very special and I hold that one near and dear to my heart. If you asked me to rank them, I’d have a real hard time but that one would be toward the top.”

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