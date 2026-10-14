Shohei Ohtani will be in Dodgers' Game 3 lineup against Brewers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will be in the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night.

Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Ohtani will bat anywhere from second to sixth with the Dodgers trailing 0-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Ohtani is hitting .150 (3 for 20) over six postseason games. He has seven strikeouts, three walks and one stolen base with no home runs, no RBIs and an OPS of .411.

He hasn’t homered since Aug. 18 at Colorado.

Roberts spoke to Ohtani before the team worked out at Dodger Stadium. He said it wasn't about benching the Japanese superstar, but rather offering him time off similar to Freddie Freeman in 2024. Freeman was ailing, he took time off to reset and ended up earning MVP honors as the Dodgers won the World Series.

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