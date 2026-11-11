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Simpson scores 17 in Northwestern State’s 77-49 win against Millsaps

Northwestern State defeated Millsaps by twenty-eight points; the university secured its first victory of the season

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Simpson scores 17 in Northwestern State’s 77-49 win against Millsaps
Simpson scores 17 in Northwestern State’s 77-49 win against Millsaps

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Kai Simpson had 17 points in Northwestern State’s 77-49 victory over Division III member Millsaps on Tuesday.

Simpson also had five rebounds for the Demons (1-3). Isaiah Vick scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and added 11 rebounds. Kordrick Turner had 11 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Davis Joyner led the Majors in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Millsaps also got eight points from Caleb Hunt, and Devin Petersen had seven points.

Up next

Northwestern State visits Little Rock in its next matchup on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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