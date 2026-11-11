Simpson scores 17 in Northwestern State’s 77-49 win against Millsaps

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Kai Simpson had 17 points in Northwestern State’s 77-49 victory over Division III member Millsaps on Tuesday.

Simpson also had five rebounds for the Demons (1-3). Isaiah Vick scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line, and added 11 rebounds. Kordrick Turner had 11 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Davis Joyner led the Majors in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Millsaps also got eight points from Caleb Hunt, and Devin Petersen had seven points.

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Northwestern State visits Little Rock in its next matchup on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.