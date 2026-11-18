MADRID (AP) — A Spanish High Court judge has opened an investigation into singer Julio Iglesias following a complaint filed by two former employees in which they alleged sexual offenses , degrading treatment and assault, a court ruling seen by The Associated Press on Wednesday said.

Rights group Women's Link Worldwide filed the complaint on behalf of the two women, who alleged that Iglesias had sexually and physically assaulted them in 2021 in his Caribbean residences in which they worked. It followed a joint investigation into Iglesias' alleged misconduct by Spanish outlet elDiario.es and U.S. broadcaster Univision.

An email seeking comment from Miami-based entertainment lawyer Russell L. King, whose website lists Iglesias as among his clients, was not immediately answered. Iglesias has previously called the allegations untrue.

The 83-year-old is one of the world’s most successful musical artists, having sold more than 300 million records in more than a dozen languages.

Investigating judge Antonio Piña said the complaint presented sufficient preliminary evidence for the court to open criminal proceedings, the ruling said. By doing so, the court is not making a judgment on the credibility of those allegations, Piña said.

He dismissed portions of the complaint alleging human trafficking and violations of workers’ rights.

After making his start in Spain, Iglesias won immense popularity in the U.S. and wider world in the 1970s and 1980s. He is the father of pop singer Enrique Iglesias.

In 1988, he won a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Performance for his album “Un Hombre Solo.” He also received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys in 2019.

Prosecutors earlier this year said that Spanish courts ​lacked jurisdiction ⁠because the alleged misconduct took place abroad and the complainants did not reside in Spain.

The women later filed a direct complaint with the ⁠High ​Court, which agreed to ​investigate the allegations.

The judge has ordered the two complainants to testify in person on Feb. 3, ​2027.