HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Bryce Slay’s 33 points led Marshall over Prairie View A&M 64-58 on Wednesday.

Slay added nine rebounds and three steals for the Thundering Herd (3-4). Emmanuel Manyuon scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Noah Otshudi shot 3 of 15 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Jaylen Lee led the way for the Panthers (2-5) with 15 points. Prairie View A&M also got 13 points, six rebounds and three steals from Michael Eley. Davian Williams finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.