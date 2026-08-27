Small plane crashes in water next to remote Alaska coastal town, killing all 4 on board

SELDOVIA, Alaska (AP) — A small plane carrying four people crashed into shallow waters next to a remote coastal town in Alaska on Wednesday, killing everyone on board, according to officials.

The Piper PA-24 was heading for the airport in the small town of Seldovia after taking off from Anchorage, according to a statement from the Alaska Department of Public Safety. Seldovia's airport is about 136 miles (219 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

After it crashed, it was submerged in about 15 feet (4.6 meters) of water in the Seldovia Slough near the shore, said Clint Johnson, the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska region chief. Troopers had to wait until the tide went out in order to reach it.

Troopers were able to get the bodies of the four adults out of the plane. They're being sent to the medical examiner’s office and their names will not be released until next of kin are notified, according to the department of public safety.

It was not immediately clear what may have caused the crash.

The NTSB is investigating.

Less than a week earlier, another plane crashed at a remote military site in western Alaska, killing all eight people on board. The aircraft had been making its second runway approach in heavy fog and its pilots could not see the gravel airstrip, authorities said.