Snuggerud, Holloway lift Blues to 5-3 victory over Blue Jackets

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice and Dylan Holloway had three assists as the St. Louis Blues beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Saturday night.

Making his second start of the season, Jordan Binnington stopped 20 shots. In his first game, Binnington allowed six goals in a loss at Colorado.

St. Louis (2-2-1) snapped a three-game losing streak. The Blues had lost their previous six games against the Blue Jackets (2-2-0).

Jet Graeves recorded 24 saves for Columbus.

On a delayed penalty, Jonatan Berggren scored the go-ahead goal at 9:33 in the third period. Greaves stopped a Mason McTavish shot but Berggren was there to put back the rebound.

Pavel Buchnevich added an empty-net goal at 19:17.

Valeri Nichushkin, Kent Johnson and Cole Sillinger scored for the Blue Jackets in their first road game this year.

Sillinger tied the game at 6:51 of the third period when he pushed a rebound by Binnington, who failed to corral the puck.

St. Louis led 3-2 after two periods.

Jake Neighbours scored from just to the right of the goal at 6:10 of the second period.

Philip Broberg found Snuggerud alone by the right side of the goal. Snuggerud tapped in the puck at 9:02. He snapped in a wrist shot from the right circle after getting the puck from Robert Thomas at 12:32.

The Blue Jackets scored twice in the first period. Nichushkin scored at 16:10 and Johnson at 19:48.

Sean Monahan, who turns 32 on Monday, played in his 900th career game.

Earlier Saturday, the Blues announced forward Dillon Dube will be re-evaluated in eight weeks after suffering a neck injury in the Blues’ 3-2 overtime loss against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

Up next

Blue Jackets: Will host Florida on Tuesday.

Blues: Will begin a three-game road trip Tuesday at Ottawa.

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