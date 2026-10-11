Snuggerud, Holloway lift Blues to 5-3 victory over Blue Jackets
The hockey team defeated the visitors five to three; the win concludes a three game losing streak for the franchise
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ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice and Dylan Holloway had three assists as the St. Louis Blues beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 on Saturday night.
Making his second start of the season, Jordan Binnington stopped 20 shots. In his first game, Binnington allowed six goals in a loss at Colorado.
St. Louis (2-2-1) snapped a three-game losing streak. The Blues had lost their previous six games against the Blue Jackets (2-2-0).
Jet Graeves recorded 24 saves for Columbus.
On a delayed penalty, Jonatan Berggren scored the go-ahead goal at 9:33 in the third period. Greaves stopped a Mason McTavish shot but Berggren was there to put back the rebound.
Pavel Buchnevich added an empty-net goal at 19:17.
Valeri Nichushkin, Kent Johnson and Cole Sillinger scored for the Blue Jackets in their first road game this year.
Sillinger tied the game at 6:51 of the third period when he pushed a rebound by Binnington, who failed to corral the puck.
St. Louis led 3-2 after two periods.
Jake Neighbours scored from just to the right of the goal at 6:10 of the second period.
Philip Broberg found Snuggerud alone by the right side of the goal. Snuggerud tapped in the puck at 9:02. He snapped in a wrist shot from the right circle after getting the puck from Robert Thomas at 12:32.
The Blue Jackets scored twice in the first period. Nichushkin scored at 16:10 and Johnson at 19:48.
Sean Monahan, who turns 32 on Monday, played in his 900th career game.
Earlier Saturday, the Blues announced forward Dillon Dube will be re-evaluated in eight weeks after suffering a neck injury in the Blues’ 3-2 overtime loss against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.
Up next
Blue Jackets: Will host Florida on Tuesday.
Blues: Will begin a three-game road trip Tuesday at Ottawa.
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
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