FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU coach Sonny Dykes was fired Sunday with the Horned Frogs just 5-6 four years after they made the College Football Playoff championship game in his first season, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there were no announcements about the move by the private Big 12 school.

The move came a day after a 38-17 loss to No. 2 Utah in its home finale. The Frogs' five losses before that had all been one-score games against Power Four opponents, and by a combined 25 points.

The Frogs were coming off back-to-back 9-4 seasons when Dykes got a multiyear extension in April. He finishes 41-23 at TCU.

The Frogs (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) could still get bowl eligible if they win their regular-season finale Thanksgiving night at defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech (10-1, 7-1). The Red Raiders are trying to get back to the Big 12 championship game for the second year in a row.

TCU came out of the Utah game still with one of the Big 12’s top defenses, allowing 17.3 points and 315 total yards per game.

Down 17-0 at halftime against Utah in freshman quarterback Adam Schobel’s first career start, TCU tied the game before the undefeated Utes scored three touchdowns in the final 5:46.

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