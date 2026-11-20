MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins under their new leadership have steadfastly expressed a refreshed commitment to contending, including an increase in spending on the roster after rankling their fans with some lean years.

Sonny Gray is firmly among the believers.

“There’s no way I would have come back to Minnesota if I didn’t think we could win. That’s just the honest-to-God truth,” Gray said after signing a $55 million contract to return to the Twins three years after his departure coincided with the payroll cutback. “So I do believe in this group, and I do believe that the future, the near future, is very bright in Minnesota.”

Gray will get $20 million in 2027, assuming the major league season is not superseded by a labor fight . The 37-year-old right-hander has a player option for 2028 for $30 million, or he can take a $5 million buyout and become a free agent again.

If he opts in for 2028, his deal includes a mutual option for 2029 for $27.5 million that also comes with a $5 million buyout. Gray has a full no-trade provision in the agreement, which could be worth $77.5 million over three seasons.

“I really don’t take it lightly that he chose us. He had an abundance of options and given where he’s at in his career, I know how important it is to him,” general manager Jeremy Zoll said Thursday on a video conference call with Gray and reporters. “He expressed it quite directly how important it is to win, and this isn’t just about having a good season or a winning season. It’s about winning and going deep in the playoffs and making a real playoff run.”

Gray pitched five shutout innings for the Twins in their clinching game over Toronto in the American League Wild Card Series in 2023, when Target Field was roaring in celebration of the club's first advancement in the postseason in 21 years.

Acquired in a trade with Cincinnati in 2022, Gray became a free agent and signed with St. Louis as the Twins began paring back their payroll. They haven't had a winning record since.

With feelings in the fan base about team ownership at a low point last year, Tom Pohlad replaced his younger brother as controlling owner and has been on an aggressive path ever since to improve public relations and the on-field performance.

Gray has followed the Twins closely since he departed, returning to the AL in 2026 with Boston with a career-high 18 wins to tie for the most in the majors.

The emergence of multiple young position players in 2025 after the loss of ace Pablo López to a season-ending elbow injury, plus the decision to make additions leading up to the trade deadline and stay in the AL Central race rather than dump salary made an impression on Gray.

“It just works for us for a lot of reasons. We know the people. We like the people. There are very good people there,” Gray said.

He added: “If you still look at the Central in general, there’s some very good teams in there, but I think the Twins are just as good if not better than all of them when you actually sit down and look.”

The Twins signed Gray the day after catcher Ryan Jeffers accepted his qualifying offer for $23.15 million for 2027, providing quite the bump to the payroll. Jeffers said his decision to re-up for a year rather than become a free agent was due in part to Pohlad's commitment to rebuild a winner.

“The way Tom has been able to convey his vision — and ultimately our vision — publicly helps a lot,” Zoll said. “And players and agents hearing it straight from the chairman and CEO I think carries a lot of value.”

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