JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A Zimbabwean man was convicted and sentenced on Tuesday for trying to travel to Russia to fight in its war against Ukraine after being arrested in South Africa with eight others earlier this month.

Tafadzwa Sithole was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended for five years, and he is set to be deported back to Zimbabwe.

He told a South African court that he had agreed to fight for Russia in the war in exchange for “remuneration” after successfully applying online in Zimbabwe.

Sithole said a person he identified as “Albina” contacted him after he submitted the application, arranged accommodation in South Africa and provided a flight ticket to Russia.

His admissions were detailed in a plea agreement with South African prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to violating the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, which prohibits mercenary activity and regulates military assistance to parties in foreign conflicts, including recruitment and training.

The law also applies to foreign nationals.

Sithole, who described himself as an unemployed third-year student at a university in Zimbabwe, appeared in court with four other accused who are also negotiating plea agreements with prosecutors.

He said he entered South Africa legally on Nov. 4 and stayed in accommodation in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, in preparation for his travel to Russia.

He was arrested at O.R. Tambo International Airport on Nov. 8 while attempting to board a flight to Russia.

“He agreed and offered to serve as a member of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in return for remuneration. He knew that the Russian Federation was engaged in an ongoing armed conflict with Ukraine and that the military service he intended to render would be performed in the context of that armed conflict,” his lawyer told the court.

Zimbabwe is among several African countries where Russia has been recruiting fighters for its war against Ukraine. Others include South Africa, Kenya, Botswana and Ghana.

Zimbabwean authorities said in March that 15 citizens had been killed in the war in Ukraine and that they were seeking the return of 66 others.

The government said recruits were promised well-paid jobs but had their travel documents confiscated and were forced into combat.

An investigation by Code for Africa, a nonprofit data journalism and technology organization, identified 289 websites, domains and social media profiles used to lure recruits through false advertising and promises of generous benefits. South Africa’s Institute for Security Studies cited the findings.

Kenya’s government said in February that more than 1,000 citizens had been recruited to fight for Russia. Families protested in Nairobi in March, demanding their relatives’ return and the prosecution of those responsible.

South Africa has helped repatriate some citizens it said were lured into the conflict and police investigated allegations that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, a daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma , helped lure 17 South African men to fight for Russia under promises of security training.

She denied wrongdoing and resigned from Parliament in November 2025 following the allegations.

A tenth suspect who is a Botswana national also appeared in court on Tuesday on similar charges.