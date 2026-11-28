CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina and Clemson players brawled at the end of LaNorris Sellers' 13-yard touchdown run right before halftime when the Gamecocks quarterback was pushed to the ground near the back of the end zone by opposing cornerback Ashton Hampton.

Players on the field rushed in and began pushing and shoving. Referees and coaches rushed to the scrum to try to break it up.

There were personal fouls for Hampton and defensive tackle Kourtney Kelly. South Carolina offensive lineman Hank Purvis was also given a personal foul, and unsportsmanlike penalties were issued to all players from both teams, according to referee Adam Savoie.

These rivals took part in a much more massive brawl here in 2004, a fight that spilled throughout the field of play and cost both teams possible bowl berths as penalties for the conflict.

That was the final football game for South Carolina coach Lou Holtz, who had planned to retire after his sixth and final season with the Gamecocks.

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