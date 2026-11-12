South Carolina Upstate knocks off Bob Jones 104-49

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Miles Webb scored 22 points as South Carolina Upstate beat Bob Jones 104-49 on Wednesday.

Webb shot 8 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line for the Spartans (1-3). Zachary Johnson scored 18 points while going 6 of 17 from the floor, including 4 for 13 from 3-point range, and 2 for 5 from the line, and added seven rebounds. David Tubek had 17 points and shot 5 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Braxton Murray finished with 16 points and two blocks for the Bruins. Bob Jones also got 12 points and three steals from Landen Sullivan.

Up next

South Carolina Upstate’s next game is Saturday against Campbell on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.