South Carolina's Dylan Stewart returns from suspension and forces two fumbles in Swamp win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — South Carolina defensive end Dylan Stewart, a projected first-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft, returned from a one-game suspension and forced two fumbles in a 38-19 victory at No. 16 Florida on Saturday.

Stewart was suspended for throwing a punch at an Alabama player two weeks ago and missed last week’s overtime loss to Kentucky.

He rejoined his teammates this week and was in the starting lineup against the Gators — and making an impact. He beat Florida right tackle Emeka Ugorji in the first quarter, sacking Aaron Philo and causing a fumble that the Gators recovered. It was Stewart's first sack of the season.

He forced Philo to fumble again early in the fourth quarter.

“Having Stew back definitely made an impact," teammate Vicari Swain said. "He’s a young kid so he’s going to make mistakes. I’m sure what he said was heartfelt to us. It played a big difference in the ‘W’ today.”

Stewart finished with five tackles, including the sack.

Stewart was punished for punching Alabama tight end Josh Ford in the helmet in the fourth quarter of a 49-18 loss at Alabama. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and the Southeastern Conference suspended him, with the league saying his “egregious contact reflects behavior that is unacceptable and not aligned with the standards of the Southeastern Conference.”

The SEC added that “any future misconduct by Dylan Stewart will result in more severe disciplinary action.”

Stewart was an Associated Press preseason All-America first-team pick. He missed the first two games of the season because of a back injury.

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