SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Supreme Court on Thursday overturned the conviction of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for aiding ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol’s brief imposition of martial law in December 2024.

Han had been convicted of helping legitimize the decree by securing its endorsement at a Cabinet meeting. But the Supreme Court said prosecutors had not sufficiently proven that he intended to help Yoon carry out his unlawful power grab.

The ruling sends Han’s case back to the Seoul High Court, which sentenced him to 15 years in prison in May . It does not free him immediately: The Supreme Court extended his detention by two more months.

In a separate ruling Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld a four-year prison term for Yoon’s wife, Kim Keon Hee, on corruption charges including stock price manipulation and bribery, the latest development in Yoon’s sprawling saga.

Han and Kim, both currently imprisoned, did not attend the rulings.

Yoon’s martial law decree, announced late at night on Dec. 3, 2024, followed a standoff with liberal opponents controlling the legislature, whom the conservative leader branded as “anti-state” forces obstructing his agenda and paralyzing state affairs.

The power grab collapsed within hours. Lawmakers broke through heavily armed soldiers and police surrounding the National Assembly and gathered enough votes to to overturn the decree, forcing Yoon’s Cabinet to lift it.

Yoon’s powers were suspended on Dec. 14, 2024, when lawmakers voted to impeach him, and the Constitutional Court formally removed him from office in April 2025. After an earlier arrest and release, Yoon was re-arrested in July 2025 and has faced multiple trials over the martial law declaration and other charges, including a life sentence for rebellion that he has appealed.