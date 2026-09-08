Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Southern California authorities respond to a leak of an unknown chemical from a tank

Emergency crews contained a chemical leak in Southern California; residents faced temporary evacuations and shelter orders

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Southern California authorities respond to a leak of an unknown chemical from a tank
Southern California authorities respond to a leak of an unknown chemical from a tank

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities in Southern California responded to a slow leak from a chemical tank on Tuesday but quickly got it under control.

The substance and the leak's origin remain unknown, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Kaitlyn Aldana said.

Three people on scene declined transport to a hospital, she said.

Photos posted to social media showed what appeared to be an orange haze or mist in the sky.

La Habra Mayor Jose Medrano urged residents to shelter in place and said some streets were being evacuated.

The area is a mix of residential neighborhoods and industrial warehouses about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Anaheim.

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. La palabra del hijo de Soledad Silveyra tras su internación: cómo está y qué se sabe de su recuperación
    1

    Soledad Silveyra: cómo sigue su salud tras la caída y qué dijo su hijo sobre su recuperación

  2. Laudelina, la tía de Loan Peña, lloró y admitió que la versión del accidente fue un invento
    2

    “Pido perdón por las mentiras”: Laudelina, la tía de Loan Peña, lloró y admitió que la versión del accidente fue un invento

  3. Crece la deuda del Gobierno con uno de los sectores estrella de la economía
    3

    La deuda del Gobierno con las productoras de gas trepó a US$350 millones

  4. El informe de la TV francesa que mostró la previa del crimen de Federico Martín Aramburú
    4

    El juicio por el asesinato de Aramburú: un informe de la TV francesa mostró la previa del crimen del rugbier