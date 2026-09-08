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Southern California authorities respond to a leak of an unknown chemical from a tank
Emergency crews contained a chemical leak in Southern California; residents faced temporary evacuations and shelter orders
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LA NACION
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities in Southern California responded to a slow leak from a chemical tank on Tuesday but quickly got it under control.
The substance and the leak's origin remain unknown, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Kaitlyn Aldana said.
Three people on scene declined transport to a hospital, she said.
Photos posted to social media showed what appeared to be an orange haze or mist in the sky.
La Habra Mayor Jose Medrano urged residents to shelter in place and said some streets were being evacuated.
The area is a mix of residential neighborhoods and industrial warehouses about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Anaheim.
LA NACION
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